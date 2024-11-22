Chrissy Teigen Announces New ‘Self-Conscious’ Podcast Featuring Star Guests Coming in January
Chrissy Teigen is coming to screens (or speakers) near you on Jan. 9! The supermodel just announced her upcoming podcast Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen, releasing in the new year. The show, which she describes as an “(un)wellness” project will feature guest stars like Mel Robbins, Adam Grant, Nedra Glover Tawwab and Gabby Bernstein, and is all about the “real, raw, sometimes hilarious, sometimes embarrassing journey to a healthier, happier life.” The podcast will be available only on Audible, starting next month.
Much like her 2024 SI Swimsuit cover feature, which marked one of seven 60th anniversary issues for the brand, and a full-circle moment for Teigen who posed for the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge 10 years ago, Self-Conscious is also all recorded in her beautiful Beverly Hills home.
“I’ve never done anything like this before. It was important for me to be really comfortable and feel like I was in my element and my element is at home. Home brings me so much happiness, so much joy. I feel most relaxed at home. And it just brings a certain lightness to it where I don’t get all nervous or shake up or doubt myself. I just feel really content and at peace talking to everybody,” the 38-year-old explained.
The mom of four, who shares her kids Esti, Luna, Miles and Wren with husband and Grammy Award-winning artist John Legend, is also the creator of the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen lifestyle and culinary brand. Branching out and starting something new is nothing out of the ordinary for the model, but she’s determined to do well in the space of podcasting, which for her is unexplored.
“I honestly really hope that people learn to give themselves a lot of grace. I think it’s really easy to be really tough on ourselves. And easy to think that we’re not doing enough. We’re not exercising enough. We aren’t meditating enough, eating well enough, we drink too much,” the brand legend continued. “All we do is do negative self talk all day and it’s just this beautiful hour release where we can do something to better ourselves and learn something.”
“Cannot wait to hear this!!” fellow SI Swim legend Brooklyn Decker chimed in the comments to support her bff.
“Yay!!!! So excited for this! 🎉💖,” Erin O’Brien added.
In a statement with People, Teigen shared that through her first few conversations, she has been able to “peel back the layers” of what is preventing her from living up to her best self, and she hopes that in listening to the podcast, viewers are able to do the same.