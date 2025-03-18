Christen Goff’s Behind the Scenes Photos From Her SI Swim Shoot in Portugal Are Simply Jaw-Dropping
It’s been four years since Christen Goff first posed for SI Swimsuit, co-winning the annual open casting call in 2021 with a stunning photo shoot in Atlantic City, N.J. captured by Yu Tsai. The model and content creator landed the coveted title of co-Rookie of the Year in 2022, sharing the honor with her close friend Katie Austin. The Southern California native has posed for the magazine every year since and, as we announced last month, will be featured in the highly anticipated 2025 issue.
Goff has traveled all over the world with SI Swimsuit, and for the 2025 issue, she reunited with Tsai in Jamaica for another undeniably gorgeous spread of images. Her latest full gallery won’t be released until the issue hits newsstands in May, though the first official photo the brand shared was absolutely unforgettable.
As we get closer to this year’s magazine in just about two months, we’re looking back at all of the incredible photos that came out of the 2024 issue. Of course, Goff was included, posing in Portugal with photographer Ben Watts. The model, who is married to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and is currently expecting their first child, reminded us all how much of a natural she is in front of the camera.
And even for unofficial photos, Goff was an absolute showstopper. But don’t just take our word for it—relive her Portugal shoot with these incredible behind the scenes snaps:
Camera ready, Goff was breathtaking in this white string bikini with the prettiest detailing.
There’s cause to celebrate when you look and feel this good.
Swiping through the photos must have felt amazing.
That feeling when you get the perfect shot.
Even the rainy weather couldn’t ruin this fabulous photo shoot.
After her first photo shoot with SI Swimsuit in New Jersey, Goff traveled to Barbados in 2022 with Watts and Dominica in 2023 with Amanda Pratt, followed by Portugal in 2024 and Jamaica in 2025.
For Goff, becoming part of the SI Swimsuit family was game-changing. While on set in Barbados, she opened up on how much the experience meant to her. “I became a model because I wanted to be a Sports Illustrated model, because they inspired me and they gave me confidence as a young girl and here I am today, shooting my rookie shoot and I just hope I can do that for other girls—inspire them, make them love themselves, because that’s all that matters,” she shared on location.
We can’t wait to see more pics from Goff’s 2025 shoot—including the candid, behind the scenes snaps, of course. Stay tuned!