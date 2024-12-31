Christen Harper Shares Unseen Stunning Wedding Images With Jared Goff
Christen Harper just blessed her followers with unseen photos from her beautiful wedding with NFL quarterback Jared Goff. The couple, who met in 2019 on the exclusive dating app Raya, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California, this past June. The 31-year-old SI Swimsuit star took to Instagram to share highlights of their special day and gave fans a glimpse into her ethereal, jaw-dropping bridal looks and her relationship.
The Southern California native, who has posed for the magazine four years in a row, radiated elegance in her ceremony gown—a strapless ruched satin number with a slim silhouette and gorgeous skinny scarf detail. Her bridal party helped carry her veil as she walked toward the aisle, where she exchanged vows with the 30-year-old, against a serene outdoor backdrop adorned with lush greenery and romantic florals.
Later in the evening, Harper swapped her traditional gown for a sparkling mini dress, perfect for dancing the night away. She and the Detroit Lions star, who have been inseparable since Harper sent the first message on Raya, shared a sweet kiss on the dance floor, captured in black-and-white photos that radiated old-Hollywood vibes.
“This year was amazing. I feel like the highlight was getting married. I got married in June...can’t really top that,” Harper gushed during an SI Swimsuit 60th anniversary event at Dante Beverly Hills. Harper, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Detroit with Goff, has had an incredible year professionally, too, traveling to Portugal for her latest SI Swim shoot with Ben Watts.
“Moments from my favorite day of 2024 🤍,” she captioned the carousel.
“So stunning girl ✨,” Jena Sims commented.
“Unreal. What a weekend❤️,” bff and fellow brand star Katie Austin chimed. Harper and the fitness content creator met through the Swim Search open casting call, which they ended up co-winning together and went on to be named co-Rookies of the Year. The duo were bridesmaids in each other‘s weddings this year.
“Beauty personified!” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day exclaimed.
“You are breathtaking,” Melissa Wood-Tepperberg added.
“absolutely BREATHTAKING,” Anna Sitar agreed.
“wowowow perfect 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Rachael Kirkconnell declared.
“The best day for the best couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” videography team Lynden Lane wrote.
“Best day ever love you both sm ❤️,” Elizabeth Turner gushed.