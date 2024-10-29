Christen Harper and Jared Goff Transform Into Hilarious ‘Talladega Nights’ Costumes
In 2022 SI Swimsuit legend Hailey Clauson and her (then boyfriend) fiancé Julien Herrera pulled inspo from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby for their Halloween look. And, this year, four-time brand star Christen Harper is reprising the classic couple’s costume with husband Jared Goff.
The duo dressed up as NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby and his wife Carley from the 2006 comedy film. Harper, who made her SI Swim debut in 2021 through the Swim Search open casting call and has posed for the franchise each year since, brought out her blonde alter-ego with a bombshell wig and sultry, rosy glam as she transformed into Leslie Bibb’s iconic role. The Detroit Lions quarterback channeled his inner Will Ferrell and the two absolutely nailed their racer looks with signature “wonder” colorful jackets and trucker hats.
The 32-year-old model sported a red hot v-neck tank top, low rise dark wash denim and a bedazzled white belt and mouthed along to a a viral scene from the movie. Her makeup included a flawless, bronzed base, peach blush, chiseled cheekbones, nose contour, dark wispy lashes to make her green eyes stand out and a glossy mauve lip. “I don’t work. OK. I’m not good at it,” she sassily mouthed while chewing gum. “I like having never used my kitchen one time.”
“Jareds so sick of me,” the Southern California native captioned the TikTok. Harper filmed the clip in her glamorous closet and Goff, 30, walked behind her, completely unfazed.
“Him causally walking in 😂 we need more TikTok of Mr and Mrs Goff 🙌,” one fan chimed
“Love how Jared walks in and turns right around and walks out!!!! 🤣🤣🤣,” another exclaimed.
Harper also took to Instagram stories to share some more pics of their costumes, including a stunning car selfie and a pic of Goff driving.
The couple met on exclusive dating app Raya in 2019 and the San Rafael, Calif. native proposed in summer 2022. They tied the knot this July in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, Calif.
“I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” Harper said about the moments leading up to their first date when Goff totally swept her off her feet. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby.”