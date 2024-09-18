Christie Brinkley Gives a Special Shout-Out to Brooks Nader on Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance
SI Swimsuit legend and 2023 cover girl Brooks Nader made her reality TV debut last night when she performed on the Season 33 premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars alongside partner Gleb Savchenko. Among the fans cheering her on was fellow brand legend Christie Brinkley, who sent all the good vibes Nader’s way.
“💃🕺🏼I’m raising my @bellissimaprosecco to YOU & @glebsavchenkoofficial 🎉 Cheers!” the 70-year-old supermodel, who is the owner of Bellissima Prosecco, captioned her post, adding that Nader nailed her performance to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears.
“I LOVE U!! Forever role model ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Nader, 27, commented back to Brinkley.
The two women joined forces earlier this year when they posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for an iconic group photo shoot celebrating the publication’s 60th anniversary. But, their story started back in 2019, when Nader applied for the Swim Search and met Brinkley for the first time in the interview round of the open casting call process. Nader, who was just breaking into modeling at the time, “flipped the script” and asked the mom of three for her best industry advice.
To this day, Brinkley’s words of wisdom still remain with Nader: “Show up with a smile on your face. Show up on time. Be nice to everybody.”
Nader, who was on her high school dance team, and Savchenko received a score of 18/30 for night one. Olympic rugby player and SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover girl Ilona Maher is also a contestant on the show this season. Check out fan reactions to Maher’s performance here, and catch a new live episode of Dancing With the Stars next Tuesday, Sept. 24 on ABC and Disney+.