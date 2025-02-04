Cindy Kimberly Bares All in ‘Provocative’ Selfies, Debuts New Hair Color
Cindy Kimberly is turning heads once again with a stunning transformation and a series of sultry selfies. The model and fashion designer, known for her striking beauty and creative skills, just debuted a bold new hair color in some intimate snapshots shared with her 7.1 million Instagram followers.
The 26-year-old, who made her big screen debut in Lake George last month, was photographed up close and personal, her long brand new blonde locks cascading around her in the trendy faux wet hair look way. She tapped hairstylist Davey Matthew for the transformation—a dramatic shift from her signature dark locks. Makeup artist Jeannette Williams opted for a glowy, minimal glam moment including a super luminous glass skin base, Y2K-coded skinny eyebrows and a glossy neutral lip.
Kimberly posed topless with her arms wrapped around her chest for a bit of coverage and flaunted her bold smolder, mesmerizing brown eyes and undeniable face card.
View the post here.
“i’m naturally provocative,” the Netherlands native, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, captioned the duo of images on Feb. 2.
“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 and I love it,” said Kati Konn.
“omg blonde cindy hits,” Maria Isabel commented.
“i didn’t know i needed to see blonde Cindy again,” a fan account wrote.
“Omg we love blonde Cindy 😍😍😍,” another added.
“you’re naturally a goddess actually,” commented another.
Today, the designer and entrepreneur is well known for her bold fashion sense and love for dressing and thinking out of the box. As someone who loves art, makeup, photography, digital creation and so many more creative avenues, she’s always wowing fans with her genius looks. The LOBA founder is also constantly coming out with new pieces for her clothing brand, sold exclusively on Revolve.
The SI Swimsuit model made her debut with the brand in Barbados in 2022, and at the time, her goal of starting an apparel brand was a dream and a work in progress.
“Clothing and style are such amazing forms of self-expression. I love that you can create completely different characters, feel completely different, represent yourself completely differently, all in how you decide to dress that day. I’ve had so many different characters, personalities and ways I saw myself throughout my teenage years, which I mostly explored through style and clothing,” she shared at the time. “I’m so lucky to have my job in the creative industry. I genuinely feel very blessed to say that because I know that there are so many creatives working non-creative jobs making time to be creative. Aside from that, I’m not the most social person; I’m an introvert, so I feel the most energized when I spend time alone doing the things I like, and everything I like is mostly creative, even cooking, which I love.”