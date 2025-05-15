SI Swimsuit Cover Model Salma Hayek Pinault Teaches Expert Modeling Poses on ‘The Tonight Show’
Salma Hayek Pinault left fans jaw dropped this week when she unveiled her cover moment for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. The trailblazing Mexican-American actor, who rose to fame through telenovelas in the ‘80s and went on to launch her own production company, receive an Academy Award nomination and more, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night to discuss her debut in the magazine.
Donning a gorgeous chocolate brown leather dress with a plunging neckline and gold accents, Hayek Pinault stopped by the late night show in Manhattan, N.Y., keeping her glam on point with a rosy red lip. She wore her hair down in flowing loose curls and accessorized with silver rings. While speaking with the host, Hayek Pinault explained why she never imagined she’d appear in SI Swimsuit, to the point that when she got the call, she thought she was “being Punk’d.”
“It was so surreal,” she told Fallon, who questioned why she was so in disbelief. “I’m 58!” she shot back. “Already, when I was 20, I would look at this [magazine], ‘Oh my god, they’re so beautiful.’ And I knew that my body type was not what they were looking for.”
“And I never thought that one day I would be in it,” she stated. “Not even when I was young. And here we are, girls!”
Hayek Pinault then shared her experience on set with SI Swimsuit that day, from nerves and hesitation to empowerment and celebration. “At the beginning, I was petrified,” she recalled, before jokingly launching into the first verse of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor. After some mishaps, including losing the suitcase full of swimsuits she had tried on, something amazing happened during that first shot—a whale jumped up in the background when she was posing for the camera.
With that, Hayek Pinault knew she was where she was supposed to be, and after she threw on some Bad Bunny, she was ready for her cover moment. She explained to Fallon that anyone can model if they have the right music, proceeding to get up and show the host how to pose. Hilariously, Fallon was visibly embarrassed to strut his stuff, but the actor made him feel confident—for at least a moment.
Elsewhere in the interview, Hayek Pinault discussed going to Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour, where she was “arrested” as part of the show, and she addressed internet rumors, confirming that she almost produced a Wicked TV show—but wasn’t going to ever star in it. As part of another segment, the Without Blood actor met some bugs with Ologies podcast host Alie Ward.
Still haven’t checked out Hayek Pinault’s incredible SI Swimsuit photo shoot? View her full gallery from Mexico here, watch her on-set interview here and read her cover story here.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.