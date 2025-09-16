‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Premiere Live Recap: New Cast, Dances and Scores
It’s officially the start of fall TV, and that means one of the most popular competition shows has returned: Dancing With the Stars. The long-running ABC series comes back with its 34th season this evening, and there are two SI Swimsuit stars competing. Along with some of our favorite pro dancers in the cast, the latest season features beloved actors, content creators and more.
Of course, here at SI Swimsuit, we’ll be rooting for brand models Alix Earle and Jordan Chiles, two incredible women who appeared in the 2025 issue. In fact, Chiles, an Olympic medalist, landed the cover of this year’s magazine. She made her debut with a shoot from Boca Raton, Fla., while Earle returned for her second year with the brand, shooting in Jamaica.
Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli return as judges, while Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are back as hosts of DWTS Season 34. Tonight, however, Inaba will miss the episode due to feeling under the weather.
Does anyone go home in the DWTS Season 34 premiere?
No, no one is being eliminated in the premiere of Dancing With the Stars Season 34! Contestant Danielle Fishel confirmed this on her podcast, Pod Meets World, and it seems fans are happy about this decision. But, of course, the cast is still dancing tonight, and they are still being scored. Read on for all the details!
Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa
Up first in the DWTS Season 34 premiere were Chiles and Sosa, starting the night off on a high note. The pair danced the salsa to “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé, a song that the athlete called her anthem. Repping Team USA, they were decked out in red, white and blue gear for an impressive debut performance.
Hough and Tonioli seemed pleased with Chiles and Sosa, but they did have notes for the two. The partners received 5s from both judges, giving them a 10/20.
Dylan Efron and Danielle Karagach
Efron, reality TV star and brother of Zac Efron, needed to learn how to loosen up and conquer his fear of dancing publicly during rehearsals, and it’s safe to say he did just that in the premiere. He and Karagach danced the cha cha to “Milkshake” by Kelis, wearing matching light blue ‘fits.
While Hough was pleasantly surprised by Efron’s skills, he and Tonioli admitted he was off at certain points. The performers received two 5s from the judges, giving them a 10/20.
Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten
Hendrix, an actress best known for her role in The Parent Trap, was excited to get back to dancing, considering it was her self-proclaimed “first love.” She explained that she used to be a professional dancer, but unfortunately, that career ended when she suffered a car accident. In the premiere, she and pro partner Bersten danced the cha cha to “Woman” by Kesha Ft. The Dap-Kings Horns in ivory outfits.
The pair even surprised audiences with a quick nod to the memorable handshake from The Parent Trap.
Because of her dance background, it was no surprise that Hough and Tonioli were very impressed by Hendrix, though they had a couple of notes. Hendrix and Bersten received two 6s from the judges, bringing their score to 12/20.
Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Leavitt was ready for audiences to “see a different side of [her]” ahead of the DWTS premiere. Paired up with Ballas, the pair danced the tango to “Golden” by Hunter/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami & KPop Demon Hunters cast, rocking eye-catching outfits.
The judges were very entertained by the performance, with Tonioli calling it “incredible” and “not messing around.” Hough agreed, though he had a quick note for the pair. The partners ended up receiving a 7 from Hough and an 8 from Tonioli, totalling a 15/20.
Baron Davis and Britt Stewart
Former NBA player Davis reflected on his career ahead of his debut, recalling fellow athletes who have competed on DWTS. His anthem, “Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, is a song that “make[s] me feel like a kid again,” he shared, but also admitted he’s out of shape.
Davis and pro partner Stewart danced the cha cha to the classic song, wearing matching blue ensembles. There’s no doubt they were having a blast on the stage, and the judges were feeling the energy. Hough noted his “charisma” and called it a “great” first dance, and Tonioli was just as excited.
The pair received two 5s from the judges, bringing their total to 10/20.
Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy
Social media sensation Earle was so thrilled to be joining DWTS, noting that no one had seen her competitive side just yet. She and pro partner Chmerkovskiy danced the cha cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears, with their performance going full-out on theme. The pair rocked multi-toned looks, delivering a fiery performance.
Tonioli was quick to tell Earle that she did great, giving her a note of ensuring to stay fluid with her partner. Hough was less critical, calling it a “really impressive” first dance with one quick note.
Earle and Chmerkovskiy received a 7 from Hough and a 6 from Tonioli, totaling to 13/20.
Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold
Hoying is no stranger to performing as a member of the a cappella group Pentatonix. But dancing isn’t something he’s as confident in. Alongside partner Arnold, the singer danced the tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga, matching in bright silver sparkling looks.
Hough admitted Hoying’s skills were “so impressive,” though he had some notes for his dancing discipline. As for Tonioli, he said the performance was “a little messy.” The pair received two 5s from the judges, bringing their score to a 10/20.
Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov
Boy Meets World alum Fishel is no doubt a performer, and this opportunity is especially important for her, having overcome cancer. Her anthem, “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson is one she knew would be emotional for her. She and pro Pashkov danced the tango to the song in matching blue looks, delivering a beautiful performance.
Tonioli called Fishel’s movement “wonderful,” while Hough said it was a “breath of fresh air.” The two judges noted that the actress should watch her shoulders, a piece of feedback Hough said they’d be giving a lot of this season.
The pair received two 6s, bringing their score to 12/20.
Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Affleck joined new pro dancer Ravnik for the season. Affleck noted wanting to lean into her Latina side for her debut, dancing the salsa to “Nuevayol” by Bad Bunny. The pair rocked matching bright orange outfits for a spicy performance.
The judges were impressed by the performance, with Hough calling it “great” but giving them an important note on more dancing and fewer stunts. Tonioli joked he got vertigo from all of the moves, agreeing with Hough’s advice. Everyone couldn’t help but commend the reality TV star for getting up on stage just eight weeks after giving birth.
For their scores, both judges gave Affleck and Ravnik 6s, bringing their total to 12/20.
Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson
Of course, actor Feldman has a lot of experience performing, but he admitted that it had been a while since he danced on stage, and he has scoliosis. He, of course, has an advantage this season, being partnered up with the reigning champ, last season’s winner, Johnson.
The pair danced the tango to “It’s Still Rock & Roll to Me” by Billy Joel in shimmery ‘fits, and, without a doubt, impressed the audience.
Tonioli called the performance “great,” but noted Feldman had to “clean up the technique,” and Hough expressed how much fun he had while watching. He agreed with Tonioli on working on the technique. The dancers were given a 4 from Hough and a 5 from Tonioli, totaling 9/20.
Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong
Former Fifth Harmony member Jauregui, like many of her competitors, has a lot of experience performing. But as she noted to her pro partner Armstrong, she hasn’t done ballroom. The pair danced the tango to “Yes, and?” by Ariana Grande, wearing deep purple ensembles.
The judges were pleased with the performance, with Hough calling it “elegant” and “sophisticated.” Both he and Tonioli had small notes. The pair received a 7 from Hough and 6 from Tonioli, bringing their total score to 13/20.
Andy Richter and Emma Slater
Comedian and actor Richter, best known for his time on Conan O’Brien’s talk shows, admitted that he’s managed to get out of dancing in his career so far. While he said he was “not afraid” of looking like an “idiot” on TV, this is new territory for him. Partnered with pro Slater, he danced the cha cha to “Hold on, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave in matching two-toned sparkly looks.
Tonioli was quick to point out that Richter was off on his timing, but Hough was much more positive. The dancers received a 5 from Hough and a 4 from Tonioli, bringing their total to 9/20.
Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko
Author and influencer Baldwin, who is married to Alec Baldwin, used to be a dancer until she suffered an injury, making this experience all the more exciting. Partnered with pro Savchenko this season, the pair debuted together dancing the cha cha to the song “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez. In matching lime green looks, they proved their chemistry.
Hough was excited by their performance, while Tonioli was impressed by Baldwin’s confidence. The pair received two 7s from the judges, totaling 14/20.
Robert Irwin and Witney Carson
Wildlife conservationist Irwin, who is the son of the late Steve Irwin, admitted that dancing is outside of his comfort zone. But his family is no stranger to DWTS, with his sister Bindi Irwin winning season 21 alongside Hough in 2015. With pro Carson, Irwin went wild for his debut, dancing the jive to “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.
The pair went all out with their looks and set design, rocking matching safari-print ensembles. Tonioli called the performance “great” and “wonderful,” while Hough admitted he was “relieved” seeing how well Irwin filled his sister’s shoes. Hough even went as far as to say that this was the best first performance on the show yet.
The pair received an 8 from Hough and a 7 for Tonioli, totaling 15/20.
At the end of the episode, Irwin and Carson and Leavitt and Ballas were tied for first place, without audience voting taken into consideration. Next week will mark One Hit Wonder night, with two couples being sent home.
Last season of Dancing With the Stars was one for the books, seeing former Bachelor star Joey Graziadei win alongside professional dancer Jenna Johnson. SI Swimsuit model and Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher won runner-up alongside pro Alan Bersten, while brand legend Brooks Nader competed with Gleb Savchenko and was sent home fifth.
Watch new episodes of DWTS Season 34 every Tuesday night on ABC. New episodes stream on Hulu the next day.