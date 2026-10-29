8 Dazzling SI Swimsuit Photos of Birthday Girl Ellie Thumann Across the Globe

Happy birthday, Ellie Thumann! The four-time SI Swimsuit model turns 25 today, Thursday, Oct. 29, and to celebrate, we’re taking a little trip down memory lane.

The Arizona native first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue back in 2023, when her rookie campaign took her to Puerto Rico. While on set with photographer Derek Kettela, Thumann made an amazing impression in a series of denim-inspired swimwear looks. While not traditionally seen on the beach, a blue jean bikini never looked so good!

Next up, Thumann’s sophomore stint in the SI Swimsuit Issue took place in Mexico, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai for the 2024 magazine. While the content creator worked with visual artist Ben Watts in Bermuda for the 2025 issue, her most recent brand feature was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for this year’s publication.

While on set with SI Swimsuit for her rookie shoot several years ago, Thumann discussed feeling comfortable and confident in her own skin, along with the pride she felt in getting to the healthiest, happiest version of herself.

“I’ve gone through a lot of different changes with my own mental health, my own physical body and everything, but showing up as the healthiest version of myself is such a priority to me, especially after a time recently where I struggled with that,” she stated at the time. “Feeling strong and healthy is most important to me inside and out and mentally and physically, and I finally feel like that, and so I’m very proud to show that.”

Over the years, we’ve had the joy of witnessing Thumann’s confidence grow even more in front of the camera and beyond. In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, the model and content creator (who initially got her start on YouTube) has worked with notable brands like Alo Yoga, Coach, Dior Beauty, Levi’s and many more. She also uses her platform to be outspoken about her experiences with anxiety and PCOS in order to make her followers feel seen.

In honor of Thumann’s 25th birthday, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots of the model in each of the locations she has traveled to thus far with SI Swimsuit. From Puerto Rico to Florida and everywhere in between, enjoy this recap—and be sure to check out each of Thumann’s individual galleries listed above.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by ELSE Lingerie. Chaps by Denimcratic. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Rings by Chikahisa Studio. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Santa Brands. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrate

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit top by Nué Studio. Swimsuit bottom by Oséree. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Necklace by Lele Sadoughi. Bracelet by Lizzie Fortunato. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bracelets by Lizzie Fortunato. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

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