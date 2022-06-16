DiDi Richards Attends Tribeca Film Festival

Whether she’s wearing her own merch on game day playing for the New York Liberty or rocking a swimsuit in St. Thomas, DiDi Richards is effortlessly stylish. Appearing on the red carpet in a black cutout dress at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, she looked as fashionable as she is dynamic. The WNBA star was on hand to see the documentary Unfinished Business, which highlights the 25-year history of the league.

Tribeca Film Festival director and vice president of programming Cara Cusumano described the film as “an intimate look at the WNBA.” The New York Liberty serve as a focus of the work, showcasing the franchise (and the league as a whole) in its early days and centering on the 2021 season. “This documentary is essential in a time when women’s sports are fighting to become better recognized, compensated and respected among a sports-loving public,” said Cusumano.

While the WNBA has made strides over the last quarter century, partly due to the work of WNBA Players Association president and fellow SI Swimsuit model Nneka Ogwumike, Unfinished Business shows a team and league facing major barriers in their path to being taken seriously.

DiDi Richards poses with Lorela Cubaj, Natasha Howard, Stephanie Dolson, and Michaela Onyenwere attend the Tribeca Festival After-Party for "Unfinished Business" at Veranda on June 13, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for 2022 Tribeca Festival

Richards joined Ogwumike, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Te’a Cooper in St. Thomas for their 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue shoot, giving these women another platform to raise their voice and finish more unfinished business.