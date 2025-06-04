The SI Swimsuit staple has shot with the magazine every year following her rookie debut in Puerto Rico.

Ellie Thumann Dazzled in Denim on the SI Swimsuit Runway and During Her 2023 Debut
When Ellie Thumann strutted Saturday night’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show in a western denim look, we couldn’t help but reminisce on the first time that we saw the three-time model rep the classic fabric for the magazine.
The Phoenix, Ariz., native flew to Puerto Rico for her debut feature with the brand in 2023, and coincidentally, channeled the same energy on set as she did at the W South Beach last weekend.
Thumann’s first shoot began on a high note before the cameras started rolling, the model gushed.
“I have no words to describe how incredible [the] fitting was,” Thumann beamed after she tried on her array of seaside looks. “[They were] the most ‘me’ swimsuits that you could possibly imagine ... and I don’t say that lightly.”
Just some of her coastline ensembles included a Denimcratic corset top, bolero and chaps alongside string bikinis from ELSE Lingerie and netta—among others.
“It was all denim and Western-inspired, and it was, like, the dark, tomboy-ish colors that I feel like I’m always wearing,” Thumann continued. “It’s intimidating coming into something like this because you want to feel your best and I feel like they did the most incredible job of making me feel the most ‘Ellie’ possible.”
When it was time to shoot, the model leaned against coastal cliffs and knelt in the warm Caribbean waters. In the golden hour light, Thumann was a bronzed babe and looked as cool as ever when the magazine hit newsstands.
“My day was unforgettable in the best way possible from start to finish, ending it with a beautiful sunset,” Thumann told SI Swimsuit. “Everything [from] start to finish [was] perfect.”
Despite wrapping up on set, Thumann divulged, the reality of her newest feat did not quite kick in yet.
“It’s surreal and I don’t think I’ll ever fully process it,” the model continued. “[I’m] just trying to take it all in knowing it’s such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—really trying to keep myself grounded and looking at everything that’s happened to get me here.”
Leading up to the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on May 31, Thumann shot with the magazine two more times, making stops in Mexico and Bermuda. She reflected on her evolution with the publication on Instagram.
“Forever grateful for January 2023 and everything that has followed after,” the now-23-year-old wrote. “My [SI Swimsuit] family has helped me grow as a woman and challenged me out of my comfort zone in so many beautiful ways. Love you all endlessly!!!”