Social Media Can’t Get Enough of Ellie Thumann’s ‘Gorgeous,’ ‘Actually Perfect’ SI Swimsuit Return
Ellie Thumann has officially entered her main character era—and in 2025, that means embracing animal print and pairing it with bold accessories. The 23-year-old model and content creator is returning for her third consecutive SI Swimsuit feature, and her latest reveal is nothing short of showstopping. Photographed by Ben Watts on the breathtaking beaches of Bermuda, the Arizona native radiates effortless beauty, confidence and the grounded authenticity that has defined her rise on social media over the past decade.
After debuting as a rookie in Puerto Rico in 2023 and returning for the 60th anniversary issue in Mexico last year, Thumann’s evolution has been nothing short of remarkable. With each appearance, she brings a stronger sense of self—and her 2025 shoot proves that she’s more in tune with her power than ever before.
“Everything is hard before it’s easy, and I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self,” the South Carolina resident shared while on location.
From her early days posting beauty and lifestyle content on YouTube in 2014 to walking red carpets and sitting front row at Fashion Month, Thumann has brought her audience along for every step of the journey. She has garnered a following of over 4.4 million followers across platforms and secured partnerships with top brands like Prada Beauty, Coach and Victoria’s Secret PINK.
And, with the sheer amount of compliments and fangirling her reveal image is receiving, it‘s clear she is a fan favorite. “Evolution takes time—and @elliethumann is embracing every step,” SI Swimsuit captioned one post on Instagram.
“Everything about this 👏👏👏,” Sharina Gutierrez commented.
“My girl! 🔥🔥,” Nicole Williams English wrote.
“Sooooo so beautiful,” Penny Lane complimented.
“Literally watching her grow up on the pages of SI SWIM😍😍😍😍,” Jena Sims added.
“Omggg😍😍😍,” Olivia Dunne, who announced her return to the magazine yesterday, stated.
“This touch of teal in this look ,” Martha Luna pointed out.
“she is perfect,” XANDRA declared.
“GORGEOUS,” Haley Cavinder said.
“obsessed with baby cheetah on her 😍,” Tropic of C chimed.
“Beautiful, I love the styling! A little bit of a glammed up Flinstones vibe! ☀️,” one fan exclaimed.
“So true!! Evolution isn’t easy, isn’t always fun but so so rewarding!Love seeing @elliethumann gracing the issue year after year!! 🔥❤️,” another gushed.
“ELLIEEEE 😍 my jaw is on the FLOOR,” someone else admitted.
“Actually perfect 😍😍,” one user noted.
Read more about Thumann’s return to the fold here, shop her reveal suit here and stay tuned for her full gallery in May!