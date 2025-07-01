Exclusive: Model Jilly Anais Teases Upcoming Wedding to NFL Star Deshaun Watson
Wedding bells will soon ring for 2025 Swim Search finalist Jilly Anais! The model, musician and cookbook author is set to tie the knot with her NFL quarterback beau, Deshaun Watson, on Thursday, July 3, the couple’s sixth dating anniversary.
Anais recently opened up to SI Swimsuit about her impending nuptials to the Cleveland Browns quarterback, including why they chose not to have a wedding party and where they are heading for their honeymoon. Get the exclusive scoop below.
‘ I just can't wait to marry the love of my life’
Anais says planning her Miami wedding has been the “dreamiest” stage of her life, and walking down the isle just a few weeks after strutting the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week really is the icing on the cake.
“ I’m just in this bridal glow,” the Texas native tells us ahead of her big day. “It’s the happiest moment of my life. Every time I think about it, I get chills ... I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and I just can’t wait to marry the love of my life.”
The model is working with a wedding planner and says the process of organizing her nuptials has been stress-free. “ I am the furthest thing from a bridezilla,” Anais quips. And though she and Watson are choosing to forgo a wedding party and instead will have their brothers serve as Man of Honor and Best Man, they will stick with tradition in some aspects, like having Anais’s father walk her down the aisle.
“ It’s just been us, it is us, this is about us, and I know it’s different not to have bridesmaids and groomsmen, but we were just like, we don’t wanna do all of that,” Anais says. “Of course, all of our friends are gonna be there, they’re coming with bells and whistles on, but we were like, we just wanna do the darn thing with just us.”
‘I still am on cloud nine’
After Anais and Watson tie the knot and celebrate with friends and family, they’re not wasting any time jetting off for their honeymoon. The morning after their wedding, the happy couple will depart for two luxurious, romantic weeks in the south of France.
“ My fiancé planned the entire honeymoon on his own,” Anais gushes of the trip. “I still am on cloud nine. Like I had nothing to do with it. I’m so excited.
This year marks Anais’s second consecutive occasion strutting the Swim Week runway on behalf of SI Swimsuit—and this time, she flashed her massive engagement ring to the cameras when she reached the end of the catwalk.
“My Fiancé da BADDEST! I know yall see it! 😤😤‼️🔥🔥,” Watson, who proposed to Anais in March, commented on his soon-to-be wife’s June 4 Instagram post of the runway moment.