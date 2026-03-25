Fans React to Molly Sims, Haley Baylee Returning for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue

In case you missed it, Molly Sims and Haley Baylee are two of nine women who were photographed in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. Following yesterday’s reveal, the internet was ablaze with fans who couldn’t contain their excitement over both women returning to the fold after some time away.

Sims’s history with SI Swimsuit

A staple of the annual issue in the early aughts, Sims made her brand debut in 2000 and posed for the magazine each year through 2004. She returned to the fold in ’06 and was photographed for the legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., in 2024.

However, her 60th anniversary legends feature two years ago featured Sims in eveningwear rather than swimwear, so this is the first time she’s been photographed beachside for the magazine in 20 years.

When the first image of Sims, captured by James Macari, was shared to SI Swimsuit’s Instagram account yesterday, fans were incredibly hyped over the snapshot of the entrepreneur, producer and podcast host in an orange ViX Paula Hermanny two-piece.

“MOLLY!!!!!!! WOW!!!!!! I am completely in awe of how you show up and make it all look SO easy!!! Even in the gym! We all love you!!!!! You did amazing! As you always do! 💓💓💓💓💓💓💓,” celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson gushed.

“Molly this is my favorite ever 🧡 thank you for doing this for us who are 40+,” Chelsea Klein Pearson added.

“@mollybsims I thought this was going to be a ‘mom what were you like in the 90’s’ post…some things never change! Just wow! 🔥🔥🔥,” another comment read, referencing the popular social media trend.

“Forever my favorite SUPERmodel. She is a SUPER mom, wife, friend, businesswoman and continues to inspire me and I’m sure others. Well done @mollybsims👙💪,” someone else added while applauding the 52-year-old mom of three.

Baylee returns after a five year absence

A content creator and model, Baylee was named co-winner of the Swim Search open casting call in 2018. Afterward, she posed for each annual SI Swimsuit Issue through 2021, traveling to locations like Kenya, Scrub Island and Hollywood, Fla.

Following her five year break, Baylee is back and better than ever. Plenty of fans chimed into the comments section of her first official image from the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue on Instagram to cheer her on.

“WOW,” content creator Brooke Monk wrote.

“Love that she’s back!” someone else added.

“Red is your color 😍😍❤️,” another fan noted of Baylee’s red strapless LA REVÊCHE suit.

“Queen😍🔥,” one follower stated.

“INSANE 🔥 @haleyybaylee,” another comment read.

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