Tunde Oyeneyin, Claire Kittle and More Models Share Reactions to the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu

On Saturday, May 30, SI Swimsuit took over the W South Beach for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show. The unforgettable night was filled with surprise guests, stylish ensembles and magical Miami memories—and the best part? Fans who missed out on the show don’t have to imagine what it was like to be there!

For the first time, SI Swimsuit teamed up with Hulu to make the entire 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The program became available to stream on Tuesday, June 9, and you better believe the models who walked in the show were excited to relive the experience. Scroll on to see how multiple featured models reacted to seeing themselves on the catwalk!

The SI Swimsuit Runway Show is particularly special for Oyeneyin, as last year’s program was the very first time the popular Peloton instructor joined the magazine. At the time, she was one of six finalists for the Swim Search open casting call, going on to win the competition and secure a rookie spot in the 2026 issue.

She returned to the catwalk for round two this May, and following the show’s availability on streaming, she shared a clip of her reaction. Applauding her hard work, Oyeneyin wrote in the caption, “I’m my toughest critic and yet I’M STILL MY BIGGEST FAN!!!! YOU ARE EXACTLY WHO YOU THINK YOU ARE!!!!!!!!!”

Check out Oyeneyin’s full 2026 gallery here.

Tunde Oyeneyin. Swimsuit by OYE. Hat by Wyeth. | Emily Sidney

This year marked McGrady’s second turn on the SI Swimsuit runway, originally strutting her stuff in the Sunshine State back in 2022. The model is a staple of the magazine and literal brand legend, having posed for an impressive eight shoots over the years, with her latest feature photographed on the shores of Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

After watching the show on Hulu, McGrady took to her Instagram account to share her candid reaction with her followers, joking in the caption, “I guess we're cryin on the internet today!” In the moving clip, the longtime model discussed the importance of representation and what being in the show would’ve meant to her younger self.

Check out McGrady’s full 2026 gallery here.

Hunter McGrady | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Like McGrady, Kittle also reminisced about what starring in the show would’ve meant to her younger self, sharing a 2018 photo taken after she tried out for the Swim Search open casting call. “Young Claire knew what she wanted to be, the stars just didn’t quite align for her… yet,” the content creator wrote, in part, in her caption. “Always believe in yourself, there is no greater power. ”

Kittle made her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this year as one of six cover models for the magazine’s February 2026 digital issue. She then reunited with the brand in the Sunshine State for the annual runway show, with her husband, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, tagging along to support her each step of the way.

Check out Kittle’s full 2026 digital gallery here.

Claire Kittle. Swimsuit by Melissa Simone. | Emily Sidney

Another SI Swimsuit model who got her start with the magazine in Miami, XANDRA, first joined the brand as the DJ at the 2023 SI Swimsuit Runway Show. There, she surprised the audience by taking her own turn on the catwalk, and as they say, the rest is history. The model has now appeared in the print magazine three times—in 2024, 2025 and again this year, traveling with the magazine for a shoot in Montauk, N.Y.—and has walked in multiple Swim Week runway shows.

To celebrate the show on Hulu, XANDRA shared a behind-the-scenes clip taken backstage at the show itself as she watched a playback of her own interview. In the caption, she urged fans to “catch [SI Swimsuit] on Hulu baby !!!”

Check out XANDRA’s full 2026 gallery here.

XANDRA. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Sims made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2024, taking home Rookie of the Year honors for her gorgeous Mexico shoot. She was back in 2025 for a sophomore shoot in Bermuda before going for round three this year in Fort Myers, Fla. Alongside her appearances in the issue, Sims has become a staple of the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, walking the catwalk four times, once while seven months pregnant.

The model had a playful response to seeing herself on screen for the Hulu premiere, joking that she had yet to lose the “muscle memory” from rehearsing the show. She then expertly reenacted multiple moves from her turn on the catwalk as the special played in the background.

Check out Sims’s full 2026 gallery here.

Jena Sims. Swimsuit by Ola Vida worn with CAKES. Earrings by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. Bangles by Karine Sultan. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

A first-timer on the SI Swimsuit runway, Corona made her debut in the magazine this year with a stunning shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. She followed up her rookie feature with an appearance in Miami, where she joined a mix of fellow rookies, legends and surprise guests.

On Instagram, the model shared several behind-the-scenes snapshots taken during the filming of the show, penning in the caption, “Ahhhhhh que emoción!!! Your front row seat to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show is here.”

Check out Corona’s full 2026 gallery here.

Jocelyn Corona. Swimsuit by Skatie. Earrings by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. Bangles by Alexis Bittar. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Learn more about how to watch the full show on Hulu and Disney+ here, more about the featured models here, see what all the models wore on the runway here and shop some of the standout styles here!

More SI Swimsuit at Swim Week 2026