Georgina Burke’s Debut SI Swimsuit Shoot Is So Stunning, It Deserves a Revival
When Georgina Burke stepped onto the golden sands of Barbados, the SI Swimsuit rookie showed up and served.
The 33-year-old Australian made her first appearance with the magazine in 2022, before returning to the fold the following year to shoot in Puerto Rico.
“Finding out I was gonna be in Sports Illustrated [was] a huge milestone in my career,” Burke divulged in a 2023 interview with IMG Models. “I was stuck in Montana and they gave me 24 hours to get out to Barbados. So it was kind of cool that I didn’t get to freak out,” she added.
In actuality, Burke looked so calm and cool in her debut shoot that we would’ve never guessed it was her first with the magazine. Take a look for yourself:
In several breathtaking looks, like this navy blue Polo Ralph Lauren one-piece, Burke displayed confidence and sophistication. The model sported dainty string bikinis, bold jewelry and vibrant colors and patterns.
Photographed by Ben Watts, Burke’s time in Barbados was her first introduction to shooting with the SI Swimsuit team. She praised the group for making her feel immediately comfortable, which she shared with IMG Models.
“I walked on set and MJ [Day, Editor in Chief at SI Swimsuit] was so incredible because she said, ‘If there’s any swim you don’t feel like comfortable in, you don’t wear it,’” Burke continued. “She’s so about the woman feeling empowered and beautiful and confident.”
However, Burke had years of experience in front of the camera before stepping onto set with SI Swimsuit. The model began her full-time modeling career at just 17 years old.
“I definitely do not fit the traditional model role. I have been a plus size model for 13 years, and my career is growing exponentially,” Burke shared with the magazine in 2023, alongside fellow SI Swimsuit model, Mady Dewey.
Next to Dewey—who was just beginning her modeling career at the time—Burke offered words of encouragement that she’s learned throughout her time in the business.
“Age shouldn’t stop you, your size shouldn’t stop you. I’m a size 14 and my career’s only growing,” Burke added enthusiatically.
In the same conversation, Burke also provided advice for those looking to venture down a similar path.
“Don’t let anything hold you back,” the model said. “And, in particular, don’t let anyone hold you back—especially not yourself.”
Can’t get enough of Burke? Check out the model’s sophomore shoot in Puerto Rico.