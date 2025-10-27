Sneak Peek: Haley and Hanna Cavinder Channel Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for Halloween
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are kicking off Halloween week with a scary-good imitation—this year, the twins are channeling the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. The sporty blue, silver and white getup is a natural fit for Haley, an NFL WAG, and her twin sister.
The 24-year-old, who made a name for herself while playing college basketball for the University of Miami, announced her engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, 26, in April. Alongside her sister Hanna, the two recently launched a platform called WAG University, which combines their love of athletics and fashion—much like their Halloween costume does this year.
“Growing up, we always loved dressing up together for Halloween—and we still do!” Haley says. “It’s one of our favorite holidays, and we love creating something fun as a duo. This year, since my fiancé, Jake Ferguson, is on the Cowboys, we thought it would be fun to incorporate the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders!”
As for her partner’s reaction to her costume this year, Haley says Ferguson loved the getup as well as the photos she and her sister posed for, courtesy of photographer Lynne Jones.
“He’s always supportive and loves Halloween too!” Haley says of Ferguson’s reaction to her costume. “He thought it was cute and laughed when I showed him the pictures... he knew I wanted to be one this year because I loved their Netflix show.”
While Haley and Hanna typically dress alike for Halloween—their favorite look of all time was channeling Nancy Drew together—the twins are often spotted in coordinated street style all year long.
“The fun part about being twins on Halloween is that it’s effortless,” Hanna adds. “We’ve been coordinating since we were kids. Halloween’s just another reason for us to be creative together. We can take one idea and make two versions of it!”
In case you’re still in need of a costume for this weekend’s Halloween festivities, never fear—the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader look is a breeze to put together, particularly with the twins’ footwear suggestions that you’ll reach for all season long.
“It’s super simple to recreate the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader look,” Haley adds. “Any pair of white boots works—we used Lucchese and Abercrombie boots from our closet—and their staple uniforms are easy to put together!”
Get the look: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader edition
Women’s Seeing Stars Cheerleader Costume, $39.99 - $49.99 (halloweencostumes.com)
While many brands have already sold out of this trendy costume, here’s a great affordable option. The top, vest, hot pants and belt are all included.
Vegan Suede Slouch Boots, $150 (abercrombie.com)
We love the slouchy aesthetic of these heeled boots, which, when worn otherwise, can be dressed up or down.
Priscilla Boot, $1,095 (lucchese.com)
This classic boot is a wardrobe staple that will elevate everything from your Halloween costume to your next game-day look.