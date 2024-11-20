How to Watch the 2024 CMA Awards So You Don’t Miss a Minute (And What to Expect)
Get ready to tune in to country music’s biggest night! The 2024 CMA Awards are coming to you live on Wednesday, Nov. 20, straight from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Mark your calendar and set your reminders—this year’s show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT on ABC, with streaming options available via ABC’s app and website. You can also watch it the following day on Hulu.
Now, let’s talk about what you can expect: drama, glamour, impeccable vocals and a whole lot of sweet Southern hospitality (and accents). With Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning returning as cohosts and Lainey Wilson joining them, this year promises the same dynamic blend of humor and charm they brought to the stage in 2023.
And speaking of last year, remember Jelly Roll’s emotional “underdog” win for New Artist of the Year? Or Wilson sweeping four categories and becoming the first female artist since Taylor Swift to win CMA Entertainer of the Year? And how could we forget Chris Stapleton’s powerful and moving “Love Me Anyway” performance with P!nk from 2023?
Country Music Awards performers list
2024 is shaping up to deliver even more memorable moments. This year’s performer lineup is stacked with showstopping acts like Post Malone, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Kelsea Ballerini and more. We've included a full list of performers in alphabetical order below:
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Dierks Bentley
- Brooks & Dunn
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Sierra Hull
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Noah Kahan
- Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Ella Langley
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Mugraves
- Post Malone
- Thomas Rhett
- Shaboozey
- Chris Stapleton
- Teddy Swims
- Molly Tuttle
- Lainey Wilson
- Bailey Zimmerman
We’ll also be seeing an exciting list of presenters, including Olympic gymnast and SI Swimsuit model Simone Biles.
Red carpet and CMAs start times
And if you’re just here for the fashion, don’t worry, we’ve got all that information for you (and as style enthusiasts ourselves, we totally understand). The “On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards” live stream is your front-row ticket to the dazzling ensembles and jaw-dropping looks that make the CMA Awards a must-watch for more than just music. Kicking off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT., you can catch every gown, suit, and glittering accessory at ontheredcarpet.com, CMAAwards.com and YouTube.com/@OnTheRedCarpet.
As mentioned, the award show will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT and the easiest way to tune in is through the channel ABC. You can also access ABC through Live TV apps such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and other services. If you can’t watch live, you’ll be able to catch up tomorrow on Hulu.
Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer to the genre, this is one award show you don’t want to miss. Stock up on snacks, grab your cowboy boots and get ready to celebrate the best of country music!
For more details on tonight’s award ceremony, check out the CMA Awards official site.