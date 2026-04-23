Hulu to Debut Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show From Swim Week

Have you ever wished you could get a peek behind the curtain at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show? Now is your chance, as we are proud to share that Hulu will officially present this year’s Swim Week showcase on the streaming platform.

Featuring an elite lineup of incredible women, from A-list entertainers and supermodels like Brooks Nader (of Hulu’s Love Thy Nader), Nicole Williams English (of the network’s The Girls), actress Camille Kostek and fashion influencer Jasmine Sanders, the Swim Week runway show is always one of the most exciting events of the year.

The special, produced by Next of Kin, an EverWonder Studio Company, will feature additional SI Swimsuit talent, to be announced at a later date. Stay tuned for further details, and in the meantime, enjoy a look back at some of last year’s hottest moments from the SI Swimsuit Swim Week runway.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Last year, Williams English showed up and showed out on the runway wearing a polka dot swimsuit by Isabella Rose. Additional looks included an animal print bikini by Heavy Manners and a Western-inspired moment featuring a Frankies Bikinis swimsuit, belt by Zara and Zandria hat.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek | John Parra/Getty Images

A natural on the SI Swimsuit runway, Kostek struck her poses on last year’s catwalk in this remarkable swimsuit by LSPACE, accessorized with a hat by Zandria, Myra Swim sarong and belt by Streets Ahead.

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

In addition to this super cool geometric printed Ola Vida cut-out one piece, Sanders, an SI Swimsuit legend, nailed her walk last year in a moss green Toxic Sadie bikini and animal print cowboy hat by Zandria.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Nader walked her first swim week runway show with SI Swimsuit in 2019 after co-winning the open casting call, Swim Search. In this 2023 runway walk she sported a yellow Everything But Water bikini.

Stay tuned for more info on the show airing date.