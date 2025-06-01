Nicole Wiliams English 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Nicole Williams English walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder, XANDRA, Jessie Murph and 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Williams English is a model, designer and entrepreneur who launched her swimwear and lifestyle brand Nia Lynn with the goal of creating high-quality, confidence-boosting essentials for women. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, posing for photographer Yu Tsai in Dominica while seven months pregnant, and won Rookie of the Year honors that season. For her sophomore shoot in 2024, she traveled to Mexico, and for the 2025 issue, she posed in Jamaica.
A longtime force in the fashion world, the Canadian model has fronted major campaigns and is well-known for her time on the TV series WAGS. She uses her platform to advocate for body confidence and self-love. Outside of modeling, she’s a mom of one and a creative who brings elegance, empowerment and edge to everything she does.
SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week programming once again stole the spotlight in South Beach. This year’s two-day activation included a stylish beachfront brunch, a vibrant Coppertone Beach Club event, a luxe dinner party, and the main event: a powerful runway show held on May 31 at the W South Beach. Each element of the weekend was designed to celebrate authenticity, inclusivity and self-expression—exactly what Williams English brings to the brand year after year.