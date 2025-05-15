Our 4 Favorite Moments from Hunter McGrady’s ‘Dream Shoot’ in Switzerland
Hunter McGrady is the undisputed queen of tropical photo shoots. With stints in Anguilla, Bali, Costa Rica, and Belize during her nearly decade-long tenure with the brand, the California native has always made herself at home under the sun’s rays.
But this year, McGrady pushed the boundaries of her already packed portfolio, taking her talents to snowy Switzerland for her latest SI Swimsuit shoot with photographer Derek Kettela.
McGrady reflected on the European photo shoot on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message with her loyal followers.
“To be asked back for an eighth year with [SI Swimsuit] is absolutely an honor. I am just as humbled, and somehow even more grateful,” McGrady wrote. The model included three frames from her shoot, which showed her sporting a cozy mint swimsuit and matching cropped jacket by Raquelle Pedraza. “It’s a reminder that there are still brands out there who see us. Who fight for us.”
McGrady made her debut with the magazine back in 2017 with an abstract body paint feature. She was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024, and earned her first cover spot that same year in Mexico.
“I’ve been every size within the pages of SI starting at age 22 and through seasons of change, growth, motherhood, and everything in between,” the model continued. “And never once was I questioned for it. I was celebrated for it. That is rare. That is revolutionary.”
In Switzerland, McGrady embraced the snowy slopes as she posed in a plethora of pastel suits on its mountainous terrain. She was joined by fellow models Elisha and Renee Herbert, Jasmine Sanders, Penny Lane and Camille Kostek.
“Thank you for letting me take up space exactly as I am,” McGrady declared, disclosing her gratitude to SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day, as well as the rest of the team in Switzerland. “Gosh, was this a dream shoot.”
To celebrate her latest feature with the magazine, Mcgrady joined Kostek, XANDRA, Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne and Ellie Thumann as they lit the Empire State Building in light blue in honor of launch day.
This weekend, McGrady is continuing the festivities by joining a talented roster of her fellow models at the SI Swimsuit Social Club in New York City. There’s still time to plan to attend the two-day exclusive event, and you can check out which other models are on the guest list here. Secure tickets here.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.