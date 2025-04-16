The Iconic SI Swimsuit Photos That Made Kate Upton a Household Name
When Kate Upton first joined SI Swimsuit, she completely took readers’ breaths away. She made her debut in 2011 with a fabulous photo shoot in the Philippines with photographer Raphael Mazzucco, followed by a special body paint feature that same year. However, when she landed the cover the next year with her unforgettable shoot from Australia, the magazine was met with controversy.
Though Upton is one of the most gorgeous women in the world, critics pushed back against her body type, using words like “voluptuous” in a negative way. The modeling industry wasn’t ready for representation of women who looked like her—but this only served as a catalyst for SI Swimsuit to become more inclusive. Now, we look back at the most iconic photos that made Upton a household name and couldn’t feel more proud of her legacy.
Her groundbreaking Australia cover
In this flirty multi-colored string two-piece, Upton caused a buzz with her first SI Swimsuit cover moment. Posing on the beaches of Australia, the now-32-year-old was an absolute vision for her groundbreaking feature with photographer Walter Iooss Jr. We couldn’t be more obsessed.
Wearing a variety of different styles and colors, Upton was the picture of natural beauty in the sand and waters that day.
“People came for Kate Upton in the most vicious way and she was strong enough and confident enough and brave enough to keep doing it and to take it head on and to not let it stop her,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day reflected last year.
Her additional 2012 photo shoot
Also in 2012, Upton traveled to Apalachicola, Fla. for a second photo shoot, this time with photographer Stewart Shining. The bright and bold colors she donned complemented her sun-kissed skin, crystalline blue eyes and gorgeous blonde hair perfectly. For her first year with the magazine, she was honored with the title of Rookie of the Year.
It’s truly unbelievable to imagine a world where Upton would be criticized for her looks, but her early years with SI Swimsuit marked a different time in the industry—one the magazine was determined to help change.
“Looking [at] how the industry has changed since my first year to now is a really exciting conversation because so many things that I struggled with, people are shocked to hear I struggled with, which is such a sign of where the world is now—how inclusive everyone is, how offended people are when people say rude things about your body,” Upton previously shared. “That should have always been, but now that’s the norm and it’s really exciting to be with the brand that promotes that.”
Her now-iconic Antarctica cover
And if her first cover moment with SI Swimsuit didn’t put her on the map, her second certainly did. Running it back another year, Upton traveled to Antarctica for a revolutionary photo shoot with the magazine, posing in cold temperatures in the most ethereal looks. I still distinctly remember seeing the image above sold as posters everywhere.
Now, Upton has appeared on four total SI Swimsuit covers, a feeling she says “never gets old.” She’s gone through so many different eras of life with the magazine in the past 14 years.
For the 60th anniversary issue in 2024, in which Upton posed on the cover with a shoot in Mexico and alongside 26 other brand icons for the special “Legends” shoot, the mom of one spoke about the evolution of SI Swimsuit.
“It’s about taking our power back,” she said on CBS Mornings. “It’s about being confident in our body no matter what you look like and knowing that you deserve to be there. Your voice matters and you can empower yourself by being confident. You can be everything. You can be smart, you can be beautiful, you can be confident. Everybody—when the magazine first came around—wants to put everyone in a box and MJ [Day] really took this magazine and made it empowering for all women.”
With each SI Swimsuit photo shoot, we’re completely in awe of Upton and her incredible, game-changing journey.