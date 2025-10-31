Ilona Maher Is That Girl in Black String Suit and Iconic Accessory
Ilona Maher looks so good in a bikini...but we already knew that.
Queen energy
The two-time SI Swimsuit model—who made her franchise debut in September 2024 as the digital issue cover star—returned this year, posing for photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda for her first-ever print magazine feature. And now, the 28-year-old is taking some well-earned R&R with a sunny SoCal staycation before the cooler months set in.
Maher dropped a sizzling series of pics on Instagram this week, flaunting her fierce, sculpted figure in a classic black string bikini. The minimalist two-piece featured a triangle-style top and cheeky, tie-side bottoms, giving her rugby-trained muscles the spotlight. She layered the look with a breezy black linen button-down, worn low off the shoulders as she struck a confident power pose for the cover snap.
An important reminder
Maher topped off the effortless glam with a pair of dark sunglasses and a dainty diamond necklace featuring the Olympic rings. The subtle yet powerful detail was a stylish nod to her historic win with Team USA, helping secure their first-ever Olympic bronze in Rugby Sevens during the 2024 Paris Games.
Her long brown locks were tied into a relaxed high bun, and her glam was refreshingly low-key: hydrated, glowing skin, fluffy brows, wispy lashes and a glossy pink lip.
“This song I’m LOL,” the House of Maher podcast cohost captioned the post, in reference to the attached audio: Gwen Stefani’s “Luxurious.”
From athlete to algorithm star
In between training and international tournaments, Maher has carved out a new lane for herself online. Her signature mix of comedy, body-positive messaging and no-filter honesty has quickly made her one of the most magnetic athletes on social media. She has also become the face of Maybelline, Coppertone, TJ Maxx and more major brands.
Her online presence is strong and strategic. And the Dancing With the Stars runner-up is certainly being recognized for it. The Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree was tapped by Instagram this month to join the judging panel for its first-ever Rings awards, completing a roster that includes fashion moguls like Marc Jacobs and Eva Chen. The program celebrates creators who drive culture forward—and Maher is living proof of what that looks like.
“Instagram has provided me the ability to speak directly to my peers and build a global community. Whether it be just a funny thought I’m having that day, showing them the life of a rugby player or giving my followers needed pep-talks and reminders (that I need myself sometimes too),” Maher told SI Swimsuit. “I use the platform through all its features, Stories, Reel, Edits, Threads, to show the unfiltered version of myself and allow others to feel more comfortable and confident doing the same.”