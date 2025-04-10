6 Incredible Photos of Camille Kostek That Made Her an SI Swimsuit Legend
Whenever Camille Kostek steps in front of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit camera, magic happens.
Despite posing for the brand nine times—with her most recent being her Switzerland shoot this year—Kostek has never lost her spark, getting more and more beautiful as the years pass. And the beauty isn’t just outward, but also inward, as her relentless confidence and faith in herself allow her to be the powerful woman that she is today.
The love she has for herself can certainly be seen in every photo she poses in. But there are six photos, in particular, that truly encapsulate her legendary status. First up, of course, is a fabulous pic from the 60th Anniversary Legends shoot in 2024.
From the strapless neckline to the high slit, Kostek looks dignified in her dusty rose strapless gown. What else would one expect from SI Swimsuit royalty?
Radiance and brilliance practically oozes out of this photo. Pictured is someone who defeated all the odds stacked against her when she first started on her journey as a model; someone who didn’t give up despite how many times she was told she wasn’t good enough. Above all, here is someone who can say with her head held high that she is a legend.
Kostek’s Belize shoot in 2018 is also worthy of tons of praise as it’s her very first one with SI Swimsuit. Even so, she made posing in front of a camera look ridiculously easy and provided a series of show-stopping pictures such as the one above.
Flaunting her incredible physique, Kostek brought her A-game in this forest green swimsuit from Ola Vida. So much so that even the reflection in the water is just as astonishing.
Basking in the Kangaroo Island sun in 2019, the model wowed with her ability to look this phenomenal in the sand. The bead-filled Andi Bagus two-piece deserves the utmost attention, but so does the way Kostek’s flawless skin glistens from every angle. That year, she served on the cover of the magazine wearing a fabulous string bikini.
One of the most memorable things about Kostek’s photo shoot in St. Croix in 2022 has to be the way this chocolate brown two-piece swimsuit complements her skin in an impressive fashion.
The color makes her skin pop and also pairs well with her blonde hair to give the entire snap some extra flare. Yet, what stands out the most about this picture has to be Kostek’s wondrous smile as it serves as an important reminder to give the world that picture-perfect pearly-white-filled smile.
As the saying goes: “Some enjoy the rain while others get wet” In Kostek’s case, she allows for the rain to be a marvelous backdrop as she takes on the world one SI Swimsuit photo at a time.
In Portugal in 2024, she dazzled in a black bikini and bright yellow raincoat combo. Her dark green rain boots elevate her style even further as do her two braided pigtails. Between her super cute pose and her smile despite the weather, she doesn’t let anyone or anything rain on her parade.
Though she was already initiated as an SI Swimsuit Legend by this point, we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight her most recent feature for the 2025 magazine.
With this Switzerland snap, which will be featured in this year’s issue, Kostek proves time and time again that she’s always had what it takes to be a household name. She’s got the grit, passion and beauty to surpass the sky to reach her biggest dreams, and this photo is evidence of just that.
After a series of rejections from previous opportunities she desperately wanted, Kostek finally received her “yes” from SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day through the inaugural Swim Search, the same person who reaffirmed to her that she’s perfect just the way she is.
“[Day] was like, ‘Excuse me, what? We love you like this,” Kostek shared. “After so many moments of doubt and rejection, to have someone believe in me exactly as I was...that changed everything.”
Continuing, she reflected on how much Swim Search and working with the magazine each year has done for her self-love journey: “They literally shaped me as a woman. They taught me to love myself, as is.”
Kostek will forever go down in SI Swimsuit history for these breathtaking shots—plus her inspiring evolution.