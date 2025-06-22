Swimsuit

Celebrate Jasmine Sanders’s Birthday With These Mesmerizing SI Swimsuit Photos

We’re honoring the SI Swimsuit Legend on her special day by going back to the archives.

Natalie Zamora

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by NHall Resort Wear. Earrings by SOKO.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by NHall Resort Wear. Earrings by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit staple Jasmine Sanders made her debut in the magazine six years ago with a magnetic shoot in Costa Rica. Little did she know then that she would end up traveling the world with the brand through back-to-back years and features, and even reach “Legend” status for the 60th anniversary issue.

The Germany-born, South Carolina-raised model and content creator has helped shape the magazine into what it is today, and we never get tired of looking back at her stunning photos. Today marks Sanders’s 34th birthday, and for the celebratory occasion, we’re looking back at the archives to highlight our favorite pics throughout the years.

2025

Jasmine Sanders poses for SI Swimsuit in Switzerland wearing a micro bikini and fur jacket.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Bananhot. Jacket by Adrienne Landau. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

For the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, Jasmine traveled to Switzerland for a dreamy photo shoot with photographer Derek Kettela, posing gracefully on the streets of Zurich. Braving the dropping temperatures, she donned a barely-there bikini top from Adriana Degreas and string ruched bottoms from Bananhot. Accessorizing in the cold-weather city, a jacket from Adrienne Landau was the perfect way to complete the look.

“It feels absolutely incredible. I am so happy to be here,” she shared with SI Swimsuit while on the red carpet last month to celebrate the launch of the 2025 magazine.

2024

Jasmine Sanders poses for the SI Swimsuit 60th anniversary issue in 2024 in a champagne gown.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Nicola Bacchilega. Shoes by Casadei. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

To celebrate 60 years of SI Swimsuit, Sanders was invited to join the class of legends for a powerful feature in 2024. Posing alongside 26 other models who have impacted the magazine in the last decade, she looked glamorous as ever in Hollywood. Fla., wearing a divine gown from Nicola Bacchilega. She was photographed by Yu Tsai for the special occasion.

“It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend,” she shared while on set.

2023

Jasmine Sanders poses for SI Swimsuit in Puerto Rico wearing a maroon string bikini.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Necklace by Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Going tropical in 2023, Sanders was totally mesmerizing for her photo shoot in Puerto Rico with photographer Ben Watts. Enjoying the warm weather, she took a dip in the water wearing a flattering, sultry string bikini from Myra Swim while posing for the camera. Delivering a fiery look, she proved her modeling expertise once again.

2022

Jasmine Sanders poses for SI Swimsuit in Belize wearing a multi-colored, patterned bikini.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by SENIA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In 2022, Sanders channeled beach babe vibes again with a lovely feature from Belize with Tsai. Looking incredible, as always, during peak sunlight and golden hour, she was totally in her element this year, yet again. She rocked a flirty, fun multi-colored two-piece from Ola Vida featuring a watermelon pattern. Now that it’s officially summer, I’m in serious need of a bikini like this one.

2021

Jasmine Sanders poses for SI Swimsuit in Florida wearing a beige crochet one-piece swimsuit.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by NHall Resort Wear. Earrings by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Leaning into neutrals on the beach in Tampa, Fla., Sanders crushed another SI Swimsuit photo shoot in 2021, this time with Tsai. In a plunging tan, crochet cut-out one-piece from NHall Resort Wear, this swimsuit looked like it was practically made for the model as it accentuated her curves perfectly. We know Sanders looks great in any circumstance, but she seems most in her element in the water.

2020

Jasmine Sanders poses for SI Swimsuit in Bali in 2020 in a black cut-out two-piece.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by INDAH. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Sanders touched down in Bali for her second-ever SI Swimsuit photo shoot in 2020 and totally made the extensive traveling worth it. Posing for Tsai, she embraced the hot weather in staple colors—black, white and tan—while showing off her enviable figure and bright personality. One of our favorite looks was the black cut-out one-piece from INDAH, which Sanders wore with classic gold hoop earrings. See, we told you she looks great in the water.

2019

Jasmine Sanders poses for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019 wearing a black sheer one-piece.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Sanders’s debut in SI Swimsuit would change the trajectory of her career forever. With an unforgettable photo shoot in Costa Rica with James Macari, the “Golden Barbie” radiated beauty—inside and out—when she first joined the brand family. She modeled a variety of different swimsuits on set, but this black sheer plunging one-piece from Haus of PinkLemonaid still takes our breath away.

Happy birthday, Jasmine Sanders!

