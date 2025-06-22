Celebrate Jasmine Sanders’s Birthday With These Mesmerizing SI Swimsuit Photos
SI Swimsuit staple Jasmine Sanders made her debut in the magazine six years ago with a magnetic shoot in Costa Rica. Little did she know then that she would end up traveling the world with the brand through back-to-back years and features, and even reach “Legend” status for the 60th anniversary issue.
The Germany-born, South Carolina-raised model and content creator has helped shape the magazine into what it is today, and we never get tired of looking back at her stunning photos. Today marks Sanders’s 34th birthday, and for the celebratory occasion, we’re looking back at the archives to highlight our favorite pics throughout the years.
2025
For the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, Jasmine traveled to Switzerland for a dreamy photo shoot with photographer Derek Kettela, posing gracefully on the streets of Zurich. Braving the dropping temperatures, she donned a barely-there bikini top from Adriana Degreas and string ruched bottoms from Bananhot. Accessorizing in the cold-weather city, a jacket from Adrienne Landau was the perfect way to complete the look.
“It feels absolutely incredible. I am so happy to be here,” she shared with SI Swimsuit while on the red carpet last month to celebrate the launch of the 2025 magazine.
2024
To celebrate 60 years of SI Swimsuit, Sanders was invited to join the class of legends for a powerful feature in 2024. Posing alongside 26 other models who have impacted the magazine in the last decade, she looked glamorous as ever in Hollywood. Fla., wearing a divine gown from Nicola Bacchilega. She was photographed by Yu Tsai for the special occasion.
“It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend,” she shared while on set.
2023
Going tropical in 2023, Sanders was totally mesmerizing for her photo shoot in Puerto Rico with photographer Ben Watts. Enjoying the warm weather, she took a dip in the water wearing a flattering, sultry string bikini from Myra Swim while posing for the camera. Delivering a fiery look, she proved her modeling expertise once again.
2022
In 2022, Sanders channeled beach babe vibes again with a lovely feature from Belize with Tsai. Looking incredible, as always, during peak sunlight and golden hour, she was totally in her element this year, yet again. She rocked a flirty, fun multi-colored two-piece from Ola Vida featuring a watermelon pattern. Now that it’s officially summer, I’m in serious need of a bikini like this one.
2021
Leaning into neutrals on the beach in Tampa, Fla., Sanders crushed another SI Swimsuit photo shoot in 2021, this time with Tsai. In a plunging tan, crochet cut-out one-piece from NHall Resort Wear, this swimsuit looked like it was practically made for the model as it accentuated her curves perfectly. We know Sanders looks great in any circumstance, but she seems most in her element in the water.
2020
Sanders touched down in Bali for her second-ever SI Swimsuit photo shoot in 2020 and totally made the extensive traveling worth it. Posing for Tsai, she embraced the hot weather in staple colors—black, white and tan—while showing off her enviable figure and bright personality. One of our favorite looks was the black cut-out one-piece from INDAH, which Sanders wore with classic gold hoop earrings. See, we told you she looks great in the water.
2019
Sanders’s debut in SI Swimsuit would change the trajectory of her career forever. With an unforgettable photo shoot in Costa Rica with James Macari, the “Golden Barbie” radiated beauty—inside and out—when she first joined the brand family. She modeled a variety of different swimsuits on set, but this black sheer plunging one-piece from Haus of PinkLemonaid still takes our breath away.
Happy birthday, Jasmine Sanders!