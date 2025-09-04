Swimsuit

Jasmine Sanders’s $22.50 Maxi Dress Proves That She Is the Queen of Abstract Prints

Her 2023 SI Swimsuit shoot in Belize only further substantiates our claim.

Bailey Colon

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. 
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.  / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

It may be September, but Jasmine Sanders is sending us back to July.

The SI Swimsuit Legend, who traveled to Switzerland for her most recent appearance in the fold, debuted a figure-hugging dress on Instagram that she wore back in July—and we know exactly where you can get your hands on it.

In the photo, Sanders paired Fashion Nova’s Maylee Textured Maxi Dress with a suede bag, open-toed heels and gold jewelry. The garment—which is also available in green—is currently 50% off its original price of $44.99, making it $22.50.

Sanders looked stunning in the warm-toned look as she smiled with a gal pal, who also sported a multicolored maxi dress. However, here at SI Swimsuit, we’ve always known that the model can rock an abstract number. In fact, when we think about Sanders in this timeless pattern, we’re reminded of her fourth photo shoot with SI Swimsuit for the 2022 issue in Belize.

Calling the location “absolutely breathtaking,” Sanders gave us the inside scoop on her shoot with photographer Yu Tsai. “Belize was absolutely breathtaking and honestly felt like my playground. We shot on a gorgeous private island, and from the second I jumped off the boat, it was game on,” she exclaimed.

Jasmine Sanders is wearing a colorful one-piece swimsuit in Belize.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The former Rookie of the Year also gave major props to the shoot’s photographer, who also shot Sanders in Bali for her debut cover with the brand and her 2021 feature in Tampa, Fla.

“I always enjoy shooting with Yu Tsai because he lets me do my thing but also brings so much more out of me,” Sanders added.

Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Rat & Boa. Necklace by Ottoman Hands. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

On the seaside, Sanders repped a handful of standout abstract pieces, including two Rat & Boa garments—a string bandeau top and an off-the-shoulder maxi dress—along with a plunging INDAH one-piece and Celia B crop top.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Dress by Rat & Boa.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Dress by Rat & Boa. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Tsai also gushed over his third shoot with Sanders, telling the SI Swimsuit team, “Jasmine [is] one of my favorite, favorite, girls to work with. Golden Barbie. That’s exactly what we just did. We made her golden.”

Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by JADE Swim. Top by Celia B. Earrings by Ottoman Hands. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The next time that Tsai would shoot with Sanders for the magazine was two years later, when the duo met in Hollywood, Fla., for SI Swimsuit’s aforementioned 60th Anniversary issue. In a full-circle moment, the model would be photographed for her second cover alongside Kate Love (who shared a front-page spot with Sanders four years prior) and other brand staples.

Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Legends - Hollywood-FL. Dress by: NICOLA BACCHILEGA. Shoes by: CASADEI. Jewelry by: Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” Sanders beamed at the time, calling the milestone “a pleasure and honestly an honor.”

Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

