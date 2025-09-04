Jasmine Sanders’s $22.50 Maxi Dress Proves That She Is the Queen of Abstract Prints
It may be September, but Jasmine Sanders is sending us back to July.
The SI Swimsuit Legend, who traveled to Switzerland for her most recent appearance in the fold, debuted a figure-hugging dress on Instagram that she wore back in July—and we know exactly where you can get your hands on it.
In the photo, Sanders paired Fashion Nova’s Maylee Textured Maxi Dress with a suede bag, open-toed heels and gold jewelry. The garment—which is also available in green—is currently 50% off its original price of $44.99, making it $22.50.
Sanders looked stunning in the warm-toned look as she smiled with a gal pal, who also sported a multicolored maxi dress. However, here at SI Swimsuit, we’ve always known that the model can rock an abstract number. In fact, when we think about Sanders in this timeless pattern, we’re reminded of her fourth photo shoot with SI Swimsuit for the 2022 issue in Belize.
Calling the location “absolutely breathtaking,” Sanders gave us the inside scoop on her shoot with photographer Yu Tsai. “Belize was absolutely breathtaking and honestly felt like my playground. We shot on a gorgeous private island, and from the second I jumped off the boat, it was game on,” she exclaimed.
The former Rookie of the Year also gave major props to the shoot’s photographer, who also shot Sanders in Bali for her debut cover with the brand and her 2021 feature in Tampa, Fla.
“I always enjoy shooting with Yu Tsai because he lets me do my thing but also brings so much more out of me,” Sanders added.
On the seaside, Sanders repped a handful of standout abstract pieces, including two Rat & Boa garments—a string bandeau top and an off-the-shoulder maxi dress—along with a plunging INDAH one-piece and Celia B crop top.
Tsai also gushed over his third shoot with Sanders, telling the SI Swimsuit team, “Jasmine [is] one of my favorite, favorite, girls to work with. Golden Barbie. That’s exactly what we just did. We made her golden.”
The next time that Tsai would shoot with Sanders for the magazine was two years later, when the duo met in Hollywood, Fla., for SI Swimsuit’s aforementioned 60th Anniversary issue. In a full-circle moment, the model would be photographed for her second cover alongside Kate Love (who shared a front-page spot with Sanders four years prior) and other brand staples.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” Sanders beamed at the time, calling the milestone “a pleasure and honestly an honor.”