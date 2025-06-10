Photos That Prove Jasmine Sanders Is One of SI Swimsuit’s ‘It Girl’ of the 2020s
Since her 2019 debut in Costa Rica, Jasmine Sanders has secured back-to-back features in SI Swimsuit—including a cover moment. Take a look at her packed portfolio of shoots with the brand.
2020: Bali
At the start of the new decade, Sanders traveled to Bali for her sophomore campaign at the magazine. “I feel like I really, really started loving myself the way that I should this year,” Sanders shared from set.
When the issue hit newsstands, she graced its cover alongside Olivia Culpo and Kate Love. “I’m very proud to be amongst a handful of Black and mixed-race women on the cover,” the model told SI Swimsuit at the time. “But it also highlights how much work we have to do.”
2021: Tampa
In year three, Sanders touched down in Tampa for her first SI Swimsuit feature in the States. The Germany-born, South Carolina-raised model channeled numerous crochet looks from Gigi C Bikinis, NHall Resort Wear, Montce—among others—while on the Atlantic shoreline.
2022: Belize
On the sands of Belize, Sanders received high praise from the illustrious photographer. “Jasmine [is] one of my favorite, favorite, girls to work with,” Yu Tsai gushed on set. “Golden Barbie. That’s exactly what we just did. We made her golden.”
2023: Puerto Rico
A staple at the brand by 2023, Sanders met Lorena Durán, Georgina Burke, Marquita Pring and Swim Search winner Mady Dewey for a playful shoot in the Caribbean.
“The biggest lesson I’ve learned throughout my career is that balance is key,” Sanders dished that same year to 2minutter. “You also have to put in the work to see the results you want—just like anything you do in life.”
2024: Hollywood, Fla.
Securing her spot in the SI Swimsuit history books, Sanders was deemed a brand “legend” during the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue in 2024. “It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” the model said, deeming the honor a “major career highlight.”
2025: Switzerland
In her most recent feature, Sanders was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. She reflected on her tenure with the brand in an Instagram post from mid-May.
“This marks 7 years of putting my heart, body, and soul into something I once only dreamed of,” Sanders wrote. “Thank you [SI Swimsuit] for believing in me — every single time.”