Jena Sims Is the Picture of Beach Glam in Toned, Tanned Bikini Shots
Jena Sims is in full summer mode and we can’t get enough of her latest swimwear snaps. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who co-won the 2023 open casting call and went on to land the title of 2024 Rookie of the Year, looks so stunning under the blazing sun in her home state of Florida.
Ahead of her next vacation, which she teased on Instagram today, Sims enjoyed some R&R at Juno Beach, repping a classic black bikini from SI Swimsuit fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth’s swimwear line, Vesey. The Georgia native joins a long list of fellow models who are totally loving the new brand.
In the Waddy Halter Mesh Top ($59.99) and the Liz Mesh Bottom ($55.99), Sims basked in the heat while lying in the sand, strutting down the beach and posing in front of the wooden steps. Flaunting her impressively fit figure, she channeled beach goddess energy while accessorizing with multiple necklaces, including one with her son Crew’s name, who turns 2 this August.
See Sims’s Instagram post here.
Sims is no stranger to modeling on the beach, as both of her SI Swimsuit photo shoots have taken place in tropical locations. For her debut, she traveled to Mexico for a sultry feature with photographer Yu Tsai, wearing neutral colors for a classic, smoldering aesthetic. This year, she returned to the fold for a shoot in Bermuda, where she embraced mermaidcore with photographer Ben Watts.
For the 2025 issue, she donned neutral colors again, this time in bright hues with beachy accessories. One of her swimsuits was even made of shells!
The model, who is the founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), an organization that hosts an inclusive pageant, knows a thing or two about the best swimwear. But as trends come and go throughout the years, Sims prioritizes the fit of the suit over patterns or styles.
“My go-to is just anything I can hike up to really accentuate my waist. I like to wear as little as possible,” Sims told SI Swimsuit during launch week in May.
In addition to appearing in the SI Swimsuit issue this year, Sims also returned to the brand’s runway show during Swim Week in Miami, Fla. For her third consecutive appearance on the catwalk, the mom of one stunned in multiple aesthetics, including the very popular polka dot trend, pretty florals and a loud, sexy animal-print look.
Whether she’s walking down the runway or the beach, we can always count on Sims to look as stylish as ever.