Jena Sims 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Jena Sims walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
As a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search and the 2024 Rookie of the Year, Sims’s journey with the brand has been nothing but inspirational. The Georgia native applied for the open casting call multiple times before landing a spot in the magazine with a fabulous photo shoot in Mexico. In 2025, she traveled to Jamaica for her sophomore shoot, and this weekend she returned to the SI Swimsuit Runway Show for another year during Swim Week.
The mom of one, who welcomed son Crew in 2023 with husband Brooks Koepka, first walked the runway of the annual show two years ago while seven months pregnant. She returned to the catwalk in 2024 and marked her third consecutive year on Saturday, May 31.
For another year of Swim Week, SI Swimsuit partnered with sponsors to deliver incredible pop-ups, activations and parties, making it a must-attend experience for anyone who loves swimwear. Taking place at the W South Beach on May 30 and 31, the brand hosted a brunch, presented by MINI, a Beach Club, presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party ahead of the runway show.