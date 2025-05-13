Jena Sims Sparkles in Gorgeous BTS Instagram Video From Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Shoot
Jena Sims is back with yet another SI Swimsuit feature, and she’s giving everyone a behind the scenes look at how it all came together to make her 2025 photo shoot one to remember.
Her Bermuda photo shoot—which is her second consecutive photo shoot with the brand—was produced over the course of multiple days. And, per her behind the scenes Instagram video, those days consisted of endless workouts, trying on different fabulous swimsuits, taking walks around the beautiful island and eating delicious food.
It’s clear Sims had a great time while on location in Bermuda, as she received a warm welcome back from the SI Swimsuit family!
One day, Sims even got to spend some time with 2025 cover model Lauren Chan, who was just as happy to return for a photo shoot with the brand. Sims also posted on her Instagram story about how thrilled she was for Chan to be chosen as one of this year’s four cover models alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles. It’s wonderful to see that Sims is just as supportive on social media as she was in Bermuda!
But Sims wasn’t the only one who was living for this Bermuda shoot, as her fans were just as happy for her as she was for Chan. Per the many comments on her Instagram post, they remain in awe of her, knowing that there is no one more hardworking and deserving than their role model:
“Stunning. You worked hard for this. Well deserved. 🙌❤️,” one comment expressed in support of Sims.
“🔥 So Proud of YOU! #Gorgeous#AndAMamaToo,” another fan wrote, inspired by the fact that the SI Swimsuit returnee juggles chasing her dreams with being an amazing mother.
“Unreal 😍😍😍 they are so lucky to have you! so proud of you!!!” one fan stated.
“Gorgeous!!!🔥,” fellow SI Swimsuit model (and another two-time returnee) Penny Lane voiced.
Sims’s Bermuda shoot is truly a sight to behold, as she flaunted her stuff in gorgeous swimsuits and gave perfect poses that would make anyone do a double-take. She brought her A-game once again, and it would be a sin not to view these incredible photos.
You can check out Sims’s Bermuda full gallery here.
From being the 2023 Swim Search co-winner to becoming a two-time SI Swimsuit model, Sims is killing it!
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.