Jena Sims Sparkles in Gorgeous BTS Instagram Video From Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Shoot

Meet Your ‘25 Cover Models. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746475652/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jth0z2gr71xg4szbdy.jpg. For the Girls. 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746835812/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtvrdh1y7fbxajfmz1.jpg. All ‘25 Models. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1747148796/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jv52xt8arcpj4745ba.jpg