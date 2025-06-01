Jena Sims Shines Bright in Colorful Styles at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims returned to the SI Swimsuit Runway Show for her third consecutive year. Taking place in Miami, Fla., at the W South Beach, the 2024 Rookie of the Year had another fabulous run on the catwalk—but are you even surprised? The talented model, content creator and entrepreneur strutted her stuff in bright-colored swimsuits, and we couldn’t be more obsessed.
Sims, who made her debut on the Swim Week runway as a 2023 Swim Search finalist, ended up co-winning the open casting call and landed a spot in the 2024 magazine as a rookie. Posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico, her first feature was so spectacular, the team had no choice but to award her with Rookie of the Year honors. The Georgia native returned to the fold this year with another lovely feature in Bermuda, working with photographer Ben Watts to create a feminine, mermaidcore spread of images.
See some of our favorite photos from Sims’s third SI Swimsuit Runway Show appearance.
Sims donned a classic red triangle bikini with white polka dots from Lybethras that truly screams summer. The ab-flaunting shape accentuated her fit figure, and the color only enhanced her tan. With the Fourth of July just over a month away, we’re taking notes of this particular swimsuit as our hot-weather go-to.
Staying with the theme of bright colors and patterns, Sims also wore a fun black one-piece swimsuit from Haus of Pink Lemonaid with a variety of hues making up tiger stripes. The pattern is totally playful, while the high-cut shape is so flattering. By the looks of these two items, Sims is going for a loud and energetic upcoming summer—and we’re on the same wavelength.
Modeling three looks on the runway this evening, Sims had to get in on the Western theme that so many other ladies donned on Saturday night, wearing a blue floral two-piece from Roxy and accessorizing with a chunky white belt with a gold buckle and a straw hat.
Sims, who is the founder of a non-profit called HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), made her debut on the SI Swimsuit runway in 2023 not only as a Swim Search finalist—but also while seven months pregnant.
“Working for my lifelong dream brand, having no control over my body was terrifying yet the biggest blessing,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I was never alone up there. Pregnancy is not slowing my ambitions, it’s fueling them. I am so proud of myself and what my body is accomplishing.”
Sims joined fellow returning SI Swimsuit models, other celebrities and the six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search on the runway last night.
Watch the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on YouTube here.