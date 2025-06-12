Jordan Chiles Looks Up to These Fellow Female Athletes and Artists for Fashion Inspo
Jordan Chiles’s style, which she describes as “modern chic,” is as dynamic as her floor routines, and she says it’s constantly evolving.
“I’m a very spunky girl also, so I can bring out the colors; something that really can brighten up the space,” the SI Swimsuit cover girl tells the magazine during launch week festivities in New York City in May.
A cover star with confidence
Chiles made her debut in the 2025 issue, posing for Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. She was one of four cover stars this year, alongside Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne and Salma Hayek Pinault.
The Olympic gymnast brought her signature energy to the set, rocking sleek, color-blocked cut-outs and sporty two-pieces that emphasized both her strength and style.
“I think [my wardrobe] is very outgoing because I feel like the word ‘outgoing’ gives everything,” the 24-year-old adds regarding her overall aesthetic.
Ultimately, Chiles’s fashion sense is all about feeling good in her skin.
“It just depends on kind of like my flow and what I’m feeling in the moment,” she explains. But one thing never changes: “The goal is always just finding something that fits my body and my confidence.”
Where she finds her style inspo
While Chiles has developed a strong understanding of what works best for her stature—“I’m a short girl. I’m not very tall,” she says—she often looks to other powerful women for fashion and beauty inspiration.
“A lot of the time, my style inspiration comes from artists on red carpets,” she notes. “Typically, what I look for is just something that’s gonna fit my body [...] something that’s [flattering] for me and very tight.”
Among her muses are Victoria Monét, Teyana Taylor and former SI Swimsuit models Megan Thee Stallion and Serena Williams. She recalls once spotting a “cool” glam look from Williams on Pinterest and feeling eager to recreate it.
The tennis G.O.A.T., who has posed for the magazine three separate times, studied fashion design at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale while winning Grand Slams. For Chiles, she’s the perfect example of someone who balances athleticism with bold personal style.
A favorite look and full-circle moment
Chiles, who led the UCLA Bruins collegiate team to a second-place finish at the NCAA tournament this year, says her favorite outfit from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot was the one featured on her cover: a brown, strappy cut-out bikini from Bad N Bare that made her feel strong and sexy.
“I was so happy that they chose that because I felt like it fit my body, and it fit the way that, you know, my curves are,” she shared at the Hard Rock Hotel New York during the magazine’s official launch party. “I really appreciated that.”
Chiles was one of nine trailblazing, young female athletes photographed by Horton in Florida for this year’s issue. SI Swimsuit fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth focused on bold solids and sculptural silhouettes to celebrate each woman’s individuality and strength.
Owning her voice and empowering others
Landing the cover came as a surprise—and an emotional one. “I feel so honored to be on the cover,” Chiles said. “I went into the shoot and I was like, I’m just gonna have fun. I’m just gonna be myself. And knowing that I’m on the cover is beyond words. I’m so proud of myself.”
That pride reflects the years of growth Chiles has experienced on and off the mat. It also comes from understanding the legacy she’s now a part of.
“It’s really cool to know that there have been generations above me that paved this path for me, not only as a woman of color, but just as an athlete as well,” she continued. “I definitely can say I’m really honored. And I get to be a voice now for the younger generation.”