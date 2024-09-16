Kate Upton Broke the Internet When She Went ‘Zero Gravity’ for SI Swimsuit
Kate Upton’s 2014 SI Swimsuit feature was truly out of this world. And, almost literally, too. The SI Swimsuit legend, who starred on the cover of the 2024 issue and participated in a 60th anniversary group photo shoot this year, was photographed in zero gravity in 2014. The model, who made her debut in 2011 and landed on the cover in ’12, ’13 and ’17, was photographed by James Macari in Cape Canaveral.
“The zero-G experience was really exhilarating for everyone involved,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said. “We have been almost everywhere in the past 50 years with SI Swimsuit, but we have never done anything like this. It was certainly the most out-of-the-box shoot. Once again, Kate surprised us all with how she handled modeling in weightlessness.”
If anyone can still look phenomenal while experiencing weightlessness, it’s the Michigan native and supermodel herself.
“In my experience at Sports Illustrated, it’s about the adventure,” the 32-year-old shared. “It’s so hard to explain how it feels. You’re weightless, you’re floating around, you have no control. But I got the hang of it.”
Upton has traveled to the most exotic locations with the franchise, including the Philippines, Australia, Antarctica, the Bahamas, the Cook Islands and Mexico. Today, Upton is a mom to daughter Genevieve, whom she shares with her husband, MLB player Justin Verlander. She is also the host of Hulu’s reality fashion competition series, Dress My Tour.
Below are five breathtaking, unique and fierce photos from Upton’s 2014 zero gravity photo shoot with James Macari.