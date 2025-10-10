Kate Upton’s Most Unforgettable Moments Through the Years
When you think SI Swimsuit, you think Kate Upton.
From her debut 2011 photo shoot in the Philippines to her most recent appearance in the fold for the 60th anniversary issue, Upton is the definition of a SI Swimsuit “Legend.” And that’s not to mention her portfolio of modeling work outside of the brand, her many red carpet looks or her memorable lifestyle moments.
So we’re taking a look back at a few of Upton’s best moments over the years—whether they be on the sand, in the snow, strutting down a red carpet or absolutely nailing the “Dougie” at a basketball game.
Best swimsuit moments
Upton has notched an impressive 13 photo shoots total with SI Swimsuit from her debut in 2011 to her latest shoot in 2024, and has appeared on the cover of the magazine four times—so needless to say, she has no shortage of “best” swimsuit moments to choose from.
Upton’s debut in 2011
As mentioned above, Upton joined SI Swimsuit for the first time in 2011 for a shoot in the Philippines. The then-18-year-old was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco, with her snapshots styled minimally to create a fun and flirty “girl next door” vibe.
A fresh face on the fashion scene, Upton’s swimwear for her inaugural feature was a mix of blues and greens, comprising pleasing patterns perfect for sitting poolside. And her debut was clearly an impressive outing for the rising superstar, as her return to the magazine in 2012 would award her an exciting new achievement.
Her first-ever cover in 2012
Just one year after her debut in the magazine, Upton cemented her legacy as an SI Swimsuit staple with a front-page spot. Posing in Sydney/Cairns, Australia, for photographer Walter Iooss Jr., the shoot was a massive moment—not only for the model, but for the modeling industry as a whole, with her feature sparking conversations around body image and fashion.
“My first cover really started this conversation about body positivity and inclusivity,” Upton told SI Swimsuit while reflecting on the feat. “When I look back at my first cover, I see how young I was, and I also can’t help but be taken back to that massive moment [when] that cover launched and that conversation of my body and what my body was.”
Braving the cold for another cover in 2013
Trading in the sandy shores for the snowy seaside, Upton managed to snag two cover spots in a row, following her 2012 feature in Australia with another front-page worthy shoot captured by Derek Kettela in Antarctica. Snapshots from the dreamy winter wonderland feature showed the model sporting bikini bottoms and a parka while on a boat, as well as posing with some friendly-looking penguins on a mountainside.
And several of Upton’s fellow SI Swimsuit models took a page out of her book this past year when the brand headed to Switzerland for another snowy photo shoot featured in the 2025 issue!
A zero gravity shoot in 2014
But Upton didn’t merely stop with land and sea—she also took her posing prowess to a zero gravity experience in 2014 with an out-of-this-world shoot captured by photographer James Macari. The unique feature added an extra layer of challenges for the model, as striking a graceful stance without the luxury of gravity was hardly an easy task. Still, Upton managed to make it look effortless.
“The zero-G experience was really exhilarating for everyone involved,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of the shoot. “We have been almost everywhere in the past 50 years with SI Swimsuit, but we have never done anything like this. It was certainly the most out-of-the-box shoot. Once again, Kate surprised us all with how she handled modeling in weightlessness.”
A trio of tropical covers in 2017
With two covers already under her metaphorical belt, Upton changed the industry once again when she donned not one, not two, but three different covers for SI Swimsuit’s 2017 issue. Photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji, the model sparkled and shimmered on the sands under the bright blue sky for a breathtaking collection of snapshots, modeling swimwear pieces that were equal parts sultry and sweet.
After this shoot, Upton would return for a shoot in Aruba in 2018. She didn’t return to the fold again until 2024—and of course, she did so in style.
A “legendary” cover girl in 2024
2024 was a very special year for SI Swimsuit, as the brand celebrated its 60th anniversary. To mark the milestone, the magazine invited many of its beloved models back into the fold for a special shoot. And of course, Upton was one of those models.
Reuniting with photographer Tsai—this time in Mexico—Upton was just as savvy as ever on the sand. Of the achievement, the model told SI Swimsuit, “It’s such an honor to even be referred to as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Legend. It was a huge goal at the beginning of my career, and to be sitting here now, surrounded by all these Legends, is really surreal. I was lucky enough to do a similar shoot for the 50th, and now to return for the 60th is such an honor.”
Best red carpet moments
But Upton isn’t only beloved for her bikini looks and poolside poses—she’s also accumulated quite the collection of red carpet looks over the years. From movie premieres to gala events, here are a handful of our favorites.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2018
In a dreamy, creamy silk Vivienne Westwood gown, the model strutted her stuff down the red carpet and right into the iconic Vanity Fair Oscars Party back in 2018. With her signature blonde tresses tactfully tied back off her face—which featured a flawless glam—the look was pure opulence for a chic night out on the town with her fellow fashion-forward celebs.
Venice Film Festival in 2019
Upton took to the red carpet in Italy in 2019 for a screening of the film Marriage Story during the 76th Venice Film Festival, and her modern take on Old Hollywood glamour was perfection. From the flattering flow of her black gown to her bejeweled neckline to her flawless pinky-red lip, the entire ensemble was like something plucked right out of a Marilyn Monroe classic.
SI Swimsuit 60th anniversary celebration in 2024
We might be a little biased with this one, but Upton’s red carpet look for the 2024 SI Swimsuit launch party was unforgettable. Sporting a midi-length dress with a daring lace skirt and bodysuit-style undergarment, it merged a swimwear silhouette with a red carpet show-stopper for an elegant final outfit.
Best lifestyle moments
Upton’s unforgettable moments don’t stop when she steps off the beach or the red carpet—she also has had plenty of iconic moments on social media and in her day-to-day life.
Saying “I do” in style
In 2017, Upton tied the knot with MLB pitcher Justin Verlander in a gorgeous Tuscan ceremony. The model’s gown was a beautiful long-sleeve number reminiscent of Grace Kelly’s iconic dress. While their day ended up being magical, the two almost missed their own ceremony because of the World Series—a story they recounted together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
After they planned the timing of their ceremony around the baseball player’s schedule, they realized the only thing that would cause a hiccup was if Verlander’s team made it to Game 7 of the World Series that year—which was, of course, exactly what happened. “Everybody’s [already] in Italy, everyone’s at the venue,” Upton told the host. “We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us like, ‘Your wedding’s so pretty, wish you were here.’”
But it was all worth it, as Verlander’s team won the series and the two eventually made it out to their venue to say “I do.”
Her viral “Dougie” moment
We absolutely had to end this list on what has become one of Upton’s most viral moments. The same year she made her debut in SI Swimsuit and began her steady rise to fame, the model was also recorded doing the viral “Dougie” dance popularized by Cali Swag District’s song “Teach Me How to Dougie” while at a Los Angeles Clippers game.
The humorous moment made the rounds online, further increasing her fan base and popularity. Then, in October 2023, Upton referenced the moment when she joined TikTok, dancing again for a new following of fans.