Katie Austin Is Bubbly and Gorgeous in Super Cheeky Two-Piece for SI Swimsuit Return Video
Katie Austin is back—and she’s bringing the energy, confidence and undeniable charm that have made her a standout in SI Swimsuit year after year. The fitness entrepreneur kicked off her 2025 return with a lively video that radiates pure summer joy. Dancing barefoot on a sun-drenched beach in Barbados, she moved to Britney Spears’s “Gimme More” in a carefree, confident moment that perfectly reflects her vibrant personality and love for living in the now.
In the playful clip, the Virginia native—now based in Los Angeles—flaunted her sculpted abs and bronzed glow in a striking taupe crochet bikini by Andi Bagus. The daring two-piece featured fringe-style details and a completely open thong back, making for a bold look that matched her fun, fearless energy. With her contagious smile and magnetic presence, Austin captivated from the first beat, then turned up the heat, seamlessly slipping into model mode as photographer Ben Watts worked his magic and she struck a sizzling smolder.
Fellow SI Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady commented, “Bombshell!!!,” perfectly capturing Austin’s radiant energy, while 2024 rookie Sharina Gutierrez added, “I mean the definition of fierce 😍.”
Lauren Chan chimed in with, “More more more!!!,” and XANDRA wrote, “Everyday it gets better and better.”
This year marks the 31-year-old’s fifth consecutive appearance in the magazine. Her journey with the franchise began in 2021 when she co-won the brand’s Swim Search open casting call—a dream she had chased for years. “As an athlete my entire life, I always wanted to be a part of the Sports Illustrated family,” she previously said. “I first applied in 2017: Never give up!” She then went on to win co-Rookie of 2022 following her photo shoot with James Macari in Montenegro.
From Portugal to the Dominican Republic and now Bermuda, Austin brings passion, poise and positivity to every SI Swimsuit shoot. It’s nothing but good vibes on set with her. Outside the magazine, she uses social media to inspire women to live active, balanced lives and has built her Katie Austin App into a go-to fitness platform, offering hundreds of workouts in a variety of lengths, styles and difficulty levels. A certified fitness trainer and health coach, she also loves to cook and emphasizes the importance of fueling your body with nutritious, satisfying meals, while reminding her audience that a healthy lifestyle also means enjoying sweet treats, fun drinks and comfort foods in moderation.
“My brand aligns perfectly with SI Swim as our entire motive is to inspire females to feel the best version of themselves,” Austin shared. “This represents so much more than photos in a magazine.”
Her jaw-dropping reveal image and sassy, flirty new video are excellent teasers for what’s to come in the 2025 issue this May. Stay tuned on Instagram @si_swimsuit and keep your eyes peeled this May.