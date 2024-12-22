Kim Kardashian Brought Latex, Leather to the Tropics in Micro String Bikini for SI Swimsuit
When Kim Kardashian’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut dropped in 2022, the photos nearly broke the internet. And for good reason.
The 44-year-old American business mogul’s photo shoot in the Dominican Republic, where she was shot by Greg Swales, included styled looks that felt incredibly authentic to her aesthetic and brand. What’s more, the ensembles featured in this spread could serve as inspiration for multiple occasions, making it practically a style guide for those who want to step out of their comfort zone and into the world of leather, latex and itty bitty bikinis.
Be it for a beach trip with friends or a sexy motorcycle club meet-up, there’s a look that anyone could certainly aspire to replicate. However, one that is most memorable to us is the racy all-black latex bikini top and bottom Kardashian left readers jaw-dropped with. The suit, which came from the mom of four’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s brand Good American, accentuated her curves perfectly.
The look also has a cool biker edge to it, especially with the addition of the motorcycle helmet. But that’s not the only look that had us shaking from Kardashian’s shoot.
Opting for a second bikini look, another black outfit below was just as alluring as the first. Only, this outfit included an all-black leather bikini from Kardashian’s brand SKIMS, yellow and black sunglasses from AKILA Eyewear x Patrick Nagel and leather black pants from Balenciaga. Additionally, for this photo, Kardashian traded the motorcycle helmet for the motorcycle itself.
Since her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in 2022, Kardashian’s impact on the fashion world has only grown. From creating a plethora of new looks to making her favorite items even more accessible by launching her very own SKIMS shop in New York City, her name is now on equal standing with the current fashion legends everyone knows and loves. And she’s not stopping anytime soon.
Kardashian’s next venture includes the drop of her “Winter Heat” collection for SKIMS. The collection consists of items that are perfect for the cold weather outside and warm weather inside with pink knit matching sets and cozy white loungewear.
As for pieces semi-similar to that of her SI Swimsuit looks, fans can look no further than SKIMS’s collab with Dolce & Gabbana, which includes all-black stretch satin thongs and push-up bras. There might not be any latex or leather, but the items are still ultra-sultry.
Kardashian and her brands have come a long way since 2022 and the sky is the limit when it comes to how far she can go.