5 Stunning Photos That Prove Lauren Chan’s New Swimsuit Go-To Should Be Here to Stay
SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model Lauren Chan revealed that she has a couple of new go-to swimsuit styles for this summer, and you already know they’re just as gorgeous as she is.
In case you (somehow) missed it, this SI Swimsuit staple was one of four cover models for our 2025 issue alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Olivia Dunne. Chan was photographed by Ben Watts while posing on the sandy beaches of Bermuda alongside models Achieng Agutu, Jena Sims, Ellie Thumann, Kate Austin, Brooks Nader, Ilona Maher and Dunne.
The model, size inclusion advocate and former fashion editor has spent the month of May celebrating this massive milestone (rightfully so!). For starters, she stepped out for a night filled with fun and dancing in New York City to attend the brand’s official launch party on Thursday, May 15. But the party didn’t stop there, as Chan also stopped by our SI Swimsuit Social Club that same weekend to partake in some of the festivities—and also, to answer a few of our burning questions.
One of those questions was “What is your G.O.A.T. swimsuit style? And do you have any trends for this year that you’re loving?” And you already know she had the perfect answer.
“My go-to swimsuit style has been a string bikini. That’s new for me,” Chan told SI Swimsuit. “I also love pieces that are really camp and fashion-forward. One of my favorite pieces is a Jean Paul Gaultier bikini that has a chest printed on it.”
But there’s a deeper reason Chan loves those specific styles, noting that they make her feel equal parts pretty and powerful.
“I think it’s just so fun to take that moment and that beach body insecurity back and make it a moment of power,” she continued. “I love graphic prints, the tomboy prints and I also love a classic black string bikini.”
And the model donned plenty of those cuts during her tropical 2025 photo shoot in Bermuda, which included jaw-dropping pieces from major swimwear brands like Cult Gaia, Beach Riot and Saudade De Você—and that’s just to name a handful of the sets featured.
SI Swimsuit also asked Chan about any advice she might have to pass down to aspiring SI Swimsuit models hoping to land on the pages of the magazine in the future, and Chan focused on the incoming class of Swim Search hopefuls, dropping some serious pearls of wisdom.
“For any Swim Search hopefuls—which [it] has been so fun to meet so many of them this weekend—I would say that, for me, my journey here has been all about story and perspective and evolving [...] what kind of person people think deserve to be platformmed in SI Swimsuit,” she concluded. “So to lean into who you are and really make it your whole big, beautiful thing.”