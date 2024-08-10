Maria Sharapova Rocked Trendy Polka Dot Print in Turks and Caicos for SI Swimsuit
All summer, we’ve been keeping tabs on seasonal fashion trends. We’ve seen a lot in both swimwear styles and afternoon streetwear to understand that flashy prints are in the midst of a resurgence. The styles take many forms—large, loud animal prints, the ever-lovable pinstripe and, most recently, polka dot.
It’s far from the first time any of these particular prints have been in vogue. Over the years, each has had its moment in the spotlight. Minimalism might be an overarching theme in fashion and design, more generally, at this moment in time—but there’s still room for some flash. And right now, we’re seeing just that, as all the big prints are back in style simultaneously.
While we love the current iterations of these looks, we also appreciate the chance to take a look back at their past pockets of popularity. Polka dots, for example, are having themselves a moment. But where SI Swimsuit is concerned, they have been a point of focus for years.
All the way back in 2006, the team outfitted professional tennis icon Maria Sharapova in a series of spotted swimsuits for her brand feature on the beaches of Turks and Caicos. The athlete would have made an impression regardless of the swimwear styles she stepped out in, but the dots certainly added another level of flare to an already incredible feature.
In any case, the photos prove that polka dot has always been in style. The print may see dips in popularity, but it’s a classic—it will never go out of fashion.
Here are some photos of Sharapova in her polka dot swimsuits to prove it.