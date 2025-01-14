Mom of Three Brittany Mahomes Was Scorching Hot in Her SI Swimsuit Rookie Photo Shoot
It’s an exciting time for the Mahomes family as Brittany and Patrick just welcomed baby No. 3 into the world. The NFL couple, who are parents to 3-year-old Sterling Skye and 2-year-old Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, shared the amazing news on Monday while also revealing their newborn’s name. Following the medal theme, their second daughter is named Golden Raye, a beautiful blessing for the newly-appointed fam of five.
The 29-year-old former soccer pro and the 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback have been together since they were in high school, attending prom together and remaining by one another’s side even when they attended different colleges. In 2021, the pair welcomed their first child together and in 2022, they got married in a gorgeous ceremony in Maui, Hawaii. The breathtaking day, complete with Brittany’s Versace gown, was absolutely picture-perfect.
And really, “picture-perfect” is the way we’d describe any photo Mahomes appears in, especially her Belize photo shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her brand debut, where she served as a rookie, was featured in the 2024 issue and the announcement caught a lot of attention when shared days before the Super Bowl LVIII last February. When celebrating her latest achievement as a mother of three, we can’t help but reminisce on her incredible spread of images—and think you should, too.
Donning red hot looks and tropical colors, Mahomes was an absolute natural for photographer Derek Kettela’s lens.
Mahomes, who calls being a mom the “best title [she] could ever have,” was so excited to join the SI Swimsuit family in 2024. “I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” she told us at the time. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”
“People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters,” Mahomes added. “Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”
We’re so excited for the Mahomes family and know Brittany will continue to strive to be the best version of herself she can be in this incredible next chapter of motherhood.