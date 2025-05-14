Jena Sims Reveals Her ‘Favorite Photo’ From Her SI Swimsuit 2025 Shoot
Jena Sims’s sophomore photo shoot with SI Swimsuit was just as magnetic as her first. Don’t believe that’s possible? Fine—take a look for yourself!
The model, who joined the magazine following her Swim Search co-win in 2023, took to her Instagram this week to share some more snapshots with her loyal followers from her tropical photo shoot in Bermuda.
“I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot,” Sims wrote as part of the Instagram post’s caption. The photo set featured seven looks from her newest gallery with photographer Ben Watts.
With the classic The Beach Boys tune “Kokomo” playing in the background, Sims was all smiles on the cover slide—a.k.a. her “favorite photo”—sporting a white string bikini by Reina Olga and a chunky gold necklace by NOÄ. As the model’s hair bounced in stride, Sims’s beauty shined from the inside out in a moment of pure joy.
“[SI Swimsuit] is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category,” the model continued. “I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled and confident in my life,” she added.
“Luckiest guy in the world! Go off mama 🔥,” Sims’s hubby, Brooks Koepka, adorably commented.
Sims returned to the fold following a breathtaking 2024 debut in Mexico. In a golden hour shoot with photographer Yu Tsai, the model, mother and Pageant of Hope™ founder was striking in her rookie campaign.
For year two, Sims joined models Ellie Thumann, Kate Austin, Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher, Lauren Chan, Achieng Agutu and Brooks Nader for her seaside shoot in Bermuda.
“I’ve gotten to know myself better this year after becoming a mom,” Sims stated when the first image of her newest shoot was teased on Instagram. In anticipation of the 2025 issue’s release, the model also shared some behind the scenes sneak peeks from shoot day, including seaside selfies and sky-high views of the island.
On Sims’s May 13 post, her fellow SI Swimsuit models expressed their support in the comments:
“JENA!!!!! SO good,” Austin cheered.
“There she is!!!!” Thumann exclaimed.
“HOT MAMA,” cover star Chan declared.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
