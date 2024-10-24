New York Liberty Joins Megan Thee Stallion in ‘Mamushi’ TikTok Dance Following Historic WNBA Win
The New York Liberty are on a high after their historic WNBA championship win on Sunday night, and they celebrated in true 2024 fashion—with a viral TikTok dance.
The team appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night and linked up with Megan Thee Stallion, who performed on the show earlier in the evening. Nyara Sabally posted the iconic collaboration, also featuring Jonquel Jones, Kayla Thornton, Kennedy Burke, Jaylyn Sherrod and of course, the rapper leading the moves front and center. They danced to the viral “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba, which has completely taken over TikTok, and proved they’ve got moves on and off the court. The 2021 SI Swimsuit cover girl released the single in July on her third studio album, Megan.
“Hotties 🔥🔥🔥,” Nura Habib Omer commented.
“🗽 and this icon is too much for me to handle 🔥🔥🔥🔥🥵🥵🥵,” another chimed.
“We want to say thank you to the fans, we will see you tomorrow at the Parade because the party is not over yet,” Breanna Stewart said while on stage with Fallon last night.
Today, the team is celebrating with the entire New York City at the ticker-tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes route on Broadway from Battery Place to City Hall. And it certainly isn’t just a victory lap; it’s a full-blown dance party through the streets of downtown.
The Liberty’s Sunday night win was extra special because it marked the team’s first WNBA championship in franchise history. Despite being one of the original eight teams when the league was founded in 1997, the team has made several finals appearances but has never clinched the title—until now. The fierce game ended in a 67-62 overtime win, and capped off a stellar season, with the team breaking records and showcasing the skills of stars including Stewart, Jones and Sabrina Ionescu. It’s monumental not just for the Liberty, but for New York sports history.
“I’ve been like manifesting this moment for a while and there’s no feeling like it,” Stewart, a Syracuse, N.Y., native, shared in a press conference following the win. “The fans have been amazing everywhere we’ve gone, but to be able to bring a championship to New York, the first ever in franchise history, it’s an incredible feeling and I literally can’t wait to continue to celebrate with the city, because I know it’s gonna like, be bonkers.”