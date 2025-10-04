Nina Agdal Stuns in Sparkling Gold Gown as She Shares Sweet Kiss With Logan Paul
Nina Agdal lit up the Miami nightlife this week, arriving hand-in-hand with husband Logan Paul for her Haute Living cover launch party.
The celebration, hosted with Omega at The Moore Miami, featured a candlelit dinner and wine pairings from Aperture Cellars. Guests included CEO Kamal Hotchandani, but all eyes were on Agdal, who leaned into the evening’s sparkle-and-shine vibe with a dazzling designer look.
Shop the glittering gold gown
The Danish beauty flaunted her toned frame in Self-Portrait’s $700 Yellow Rhinestone Gathered Midi Dress. The champagne-toned mesh creation shimmered under the lights, its sultry shoulder cut-outs and thigh-high slit catching every flash. She styled the gown with wraparound gold stilettos, red nails and her massive wedding ring—still a favorite fan detail since her Lake Como nuptials this summer.
Glam to match
The 33-year-old’s glam was just as glowy as the gown. Agdal’s bronzed base and warm-toned makeup highlighted her blue eyes, while wispy lashes and feathered brows added a flirty edge. A soft flush on her cheeks and glossy nude lip tied it all together. Her long blonde-brown locks tumbled in smooth curls that felt angelic against the rhinestone sparkle.
A kiss for Paul
Agdal and Paul weren’t shy about PDA, sharing a sweet kiss in front of the cameras. The WWE superstar kept things classic in black, letting his wife’s glittering midi dress do the talking. The couple’s affectionate moment came just weeks after their fairytale wedding in Italy, where Agdal wore custom Galia Lahav and House of Gilles gowns.
“Logan and I had conversations before the wedding to ensure that, while everyone was there to celebrate us, we remembered we were there to celebrate our love and our relationship,” she told the magazine. “Spending time with my husband and soaking in those moments with him was the one thing I wanted to be fully present for. Everything else, I let go of; I let the wedding planners do their job. I was able to let my hair down and have a good time.”
At the dinner, Agdal took the mic for a short toast, thanking the guests who came to support her milestone.
SI Swimsuit legacy
Agdal’s cover party doubled as a reminder of her career longevity. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is a longtime SI Swimsuit staple, making her debut in 2012 and earning Rookie of the Year honors before landing the coveted 50th anniversary cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in 2014. She returned to the fold for the 60th anniversary issue in 2024.
Now, more than a decade later, she continues to balance her modeling career with life as a mother to daughter Esmé. Earlier this year, she shared a heartfelt birthday message to her little one, calling motherhood the most fulfilling role of her life.