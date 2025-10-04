Swimsuit

Nina Agdal Stuns in Sparkling Gold Gown as She Shares Sweet Kiss With Logan Paul

The SI Swimsuit model celebrated her ‘Haute Living’ cover in Miami, radiating glamour in a rhinestone Self-Portrait dress.

Nina Agdal / Adriana Fernandez

Nina Agdal lit up the Miami nightlife this week, arriving hand-in-hand with husband Logan Paul for her Haute Living cover launch party.

The celebration, hosted with Omega at The Moore Miami, featured a candlelit dinner and wine pairings from Aperture Cellars. Guests included CEO Kamal Hotchandani, but all eyes were on Agdal, who leaned into the evening’s sparkle-and-shine vibe with a dazzling designer look.

Nina Agdal / Adriana Fernandez

Shop the glittering gold gown

The Danish beauty flaunted her toned frame in Self-Portrait’s $700 Yellow Rhinestone Gathered Midi Dress. The champagne-toned mesh creation shimmered under the lights, its sultry shoulder cut-outs and thigh-high slit catching every flash. She styled the gown with wraparound gold stilettos, red nails and her massive wedding ring—still a favorite fan detail since her Lake Como nuptials this summer.

Nina Agdal / Adriana Fernandez

Glam to match

The 33-year-old’s glam was just as glowy as the gown. Agdal’s bronzed base and warm-toned makeup highlighted her blue eyes, while wispy lashes and feathered brows added a flirty edge. A soft flush on her cheeks and glossy nude lip tied it all together. Her long blonde-brown locks tumbled in smooth curls that felt angelic against the rhinestone sparkle.

A kiss for Paul

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal / Adriana Fernandez

Agdal and Paul weren’t shy about PDA, sharing a sweet kiss in front of the cameras. The WWE superstar kept things classic in black, letting his wife’s glittering midi dress do the talking. The couple’s affectionate moment came just weeks after their fairytale wedding in Italy, where Agdal wore custom Galia Lahav and House of Gilles gowns.

“Logan and I had conversations before the wedding to ensure that, while everyone was there to celebrate us, we remembered we were there to celebrate our love and our relationship,” she told the magazine. “Spending time with my husband and soaking in those moments with him was the one thing I wanted to be fully present for. Everything else, I let go of; I let the wedding planners do their job. I was able to let my hair down and have a good time.”

At the dinner, Agdal took the mic for a short toast, thanking the guests who came to support her milestone.

Nina Agdal speaks at her ‘Haute Living’ cover story party / Adriana Fernandez

SI Swimsuit legacy

Agdal’s cover party doubled as a reminder of her career longevity. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is a longtime SI Swimsuit staple, making her debut in 2012 and earning Rookie of the Year honors before landing the coveted 50th anniversary cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in 2014. She returned to the fold for the 60th anniversary issue in 2024.

Now, more than a decade later, she continues to balance her modeling career with life as a mother to daughter Esmé. Earlier this year, she shared a heartfelt birthday message to her little one, calling motherhood the most fulfilling role of her life.

Published
Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

