Olivia Culpo Explains Why True Beauty Starts With Self-Acceptance
When model Olivia Culpo first joined the SI Swimsuit family, she took part in a special black-and-white studio photography project in New York City with visual artist Taylor Ballantyne. Following her rookie feature, she then returned to the fold for the next three years, traveling to the likes of Kangaroo Island, Australia, Bali and Hollywood, Fla., with the brand. The former Miss Universe’s 2020 feature was extra special, as that year, the 32-year-old Rhode Island native landed the cover of the magazine.
While on set with the SI Swimsuit Issue in Indonesia for her cover girl moment, Culpo rocked a number of black and white bikinis and one-pieces that showed off her fit figure and expert modeling skills. That year, Kate Love and Jasmine Sanders also landed their own covers following their respective photo shoots in Bali.
In between poses, Culpo shared her ideas of beauty, self-love and confidence with the SI Swimsuit team while on set that year, and they bear repeating today. “There’s so much more to beauty than just the way you look,” she stated. “It has everything to do with the way that you feel. It starts with loving who you are, accepting who you are and realizing that is what makes you beautiful.”
Culpo’s advice is just as relevant today as it was four years ago, and several fellow SI Swimsuit models like Emily DiDonato, Lais Ribeiro, Haley Kalil and Leyna Bloom have similar insights on what it means to truly be beautiful.
Outside of her work as a model, Culpo is also an investor in several restaurants in her native Rhode Island and a content creator who regularly shares fashion and lifestyle updates with her 5.5 million Instagram followers. In addition to the SI Swimsuit Issue, she’s also landed covers of publications like Grazia Italy and FASHION. Culpo is also outspoken about endometriosis, and has often shared her personal journey with the chronic condition in the hopes of helping other women.
“It’s so important to really own the strength that we have as women, we are so strong and we are so capable and the sky is the limit,” she added. “I want to make sure that young girls understand that they can do anything.”
Below, we’re taking a look back at a few of our favorite snapshots from Culpo’s SI Swimsuit Issue cover feature in Bali, captured by photographer Yu Tsai.