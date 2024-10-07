In Honor of National Inner Beauty Day, SI Swimsuit Models Share Their Definition of the Word
Today is National Inner Beauty Day, an occasion that reminds us to prioritize everything on the inside over external appearances. To mark this occasion, several SI Swimsuit models, who are often lauded for their physical beauty, have shared their perspectives on what true beauty means. Their definitions challenge conventional beauty standards and instead highlight kindness, confidence and the radiance that comes from within. One idea remains consistent: inner beauty is far more significant than external appearances.
As we celebrate National Inner Beauty Day today, we are reminded that beauty is not something we can see but something we feel and experience through the way we interact with the world and the people in it.
Below, six SI Swimsuit models define inner beauty.
Being confident in your own skin – Lais Ribeiro
The Brazilian supermodel shared that her journey toward beauty began when she learned to embrace her own body, despite being teased for her appearance as a child.
“When I accepted myself the way I was… I feel beautiful in my own skin, that’s when I feel confident,” Ribeiro reflected.
For the model, true beauty starts with feeling comfortable with oneself and projecting that inner confidence to the world.
Inner beauty is forever – Haley Kalil
The four-time SI Swimsuit model stressed the importance of internal beauty. “Beauty on the outside fades. The beauty on the inside is forever,” the Swim Search co-winner explained.
Kalil learned from her parents that treating people kindly and being humble are traits that define lasting beauty. External beauty, she said, is temporary, but the way you make people feel and the compassion you show are what endure. For Kalil, inner beauty is what leaves a lasting impact on those around you.
Beauty is all around us – Leyna Bloom
The 2021 SI Swimsuit cover girl, who made history as the first transgender woman to grace the front of the magazine, sees beauty as something omnipresent and inclusive. “Beauty is in every element around us,” she declared. “I think beauty can be masculine, can be feminine, can be in between. Even though [your appearance] changes, what’s in [your heart] is really where people are going to love you at.”
For Bloom, beauty transcends gender and physical attributes. It is a force that is deeply tied to representation and inclusivity, extending into broader social issues like body positivity and trans visibility. Bloom believes that true beauty emerges when we tackle societal issues and celebrate diversity.
Bringing out the best in others – Jasmine Sanders
The SI Swimsuit legend believes that beauty goes so much deeper than the surface.
“Beauty, to me, means someone [who’s] extremely confident,” Sanders shared.
The model believes beauty is about the ability to make others laugh, smile and feel their best. Physical beauty pales in comparison to who you are on the inside, as “it does not matter how pretty you are if you have a [bad] personality.” For the 2020 cover girl, the key to beauty is in kindness, laughter and the ability to bring joy to others.
Radiating happiness – Josephine Skriver
The Danish model sees beauty as something that reflects outside when you are happy on the inside.
“When you see people shine to the point that it radiates and you feed off of it,” she explained, that’s when she finds others most stunning. Skriver highlighted the importance of confidence and kindness, adding that nothing is more beautiful than seeing someone smile and spread joy and positivity.
Beauty is energy – Emily DiDonato
For the six-time SI Swimsuit model, beauty is tied to vibes, rather than physical traits. “Beauty to me is like all in someone’s energy, like what they bring to the table, whether it be like really positive or really kind or really outgoing, caring,” she shared.
DiDonato, who has worked in the beauty and modeling industry for years and is the cofounder of Covey skincare, emphasizes that after being exposed to conventional beauty standards, she sees beauty in how people make others feel. For her, an “amazing, beautiful person” is one who brings kindness, care and laughter to the table.