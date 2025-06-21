Olivia Dunne Brings Classic Style to Fanatics Fest After Her NSFW Tweet Goes Viral
Olivia Dunne took over Fanatics Fest this week and went viral while doing it!
The former LSU gymnast, current social media superstar and one of four 2025 SI Swimsuit cover models—having posed for the brand in Bermuda while being photographed by Ben Watts—attended Fanatics Fest in New York City on June 20, where the athlete was the central star of several viral moments.
First, as Dunne entered the event, she was greeted by former coach Craig Zappa, who was holding a can of soda. She enthusiastically hugged him, but as the two separated, Zappa lost his grip and dropped the beverage, causing the can to explode like a fizzy, carbonated grenade, splashing liquid all over Dunne and her adorable outfit. True to her nature, the gymnast remained all smiles, laughing and joking with the coach about the awkward moment.
Later, the athlete participated in a silly skit, which is quickly nearing 1 million views on TikTok. In the video, Dunne practiced her soccer skills at a mini set-up before accidentally kicking the ball right into a replica of the FIFA World Cup, promptly breaking it. “100% the worst case scenario,” the model joked in the caption.
Then, Dunne sat down for the Raising Cane’s eating contest, as the superstar has a long history of working with the popular chicken brand. However, she was clearly not prepared to see just how much professional competitive eater Joey Chestnut could put away, with her facial expression quickly gaining attention for its relatable shock and awe.
And, wildly enough, these funny clips from Fanatics Fest weren’t even Dunne’s most viral moment of this week! The athlete also had quite the fan interaction on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday.
In a tweet that has now gone viral with 11.3 million views and over 72,000 likes at the time of this article’s publishing, Dunne responded to a tweet from Barstool CCU, who tweeted that “this college world series is literally the Madelyn Cline vs Livvy Dunne bowl.”
For context, the upcoming College World Series will be between LSU—Dunne’s aforementioned alma mater—and Coastal Carolina. Importantly for this story, the Carolina school also has its own famous alumnus in popular actress Madelyn Cline, who’s best known for her role on the popular series Outer Banks.
After seeing the comment centering the two women, Dunne responded cheekily by reposting the tweet and writing, “Gooner World Series.” Per Urban Dictionary, that term refers to...um...let’s go with a person who practices certain activities while obsessing over someone. Needless to say, fans were left speechless, with one even claiming, “This can’t be real.”
But it is real, and it’s just one of many examples of how Dunne continues to shine as her most authentic self online through humor and style!