Olivia Dunne Is ‘Blinded’ by Paul Skenes’s Good Looks at LSU Football Game
Paul Skenes returned to his alma mater this weekend, where the MLB player joined his girlfriend, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, at a football game on Saturday, Oct. 12. The couple, who began dating last year and were first romantically linked when she was spotted wearing his jersey at the College World Series in June of 2023, looked like an absolutely dashing pair as they beat the early fall heat in lightweight outfits and light colors.
Dunne wore a long pale blue dress with spaghetti straps and an open back. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed in Puerto Rico last year and posed in Portugal for her rookie feature this year, accessorized with a dainty gold necklace, designer shoulder bag and luxurious oval-shaped, wire-rimmed sunglasses. Skenes, 22, wore a white T-shirt, silver chain and snapback cap. The power couple, who made their red carpet debut together at the All-Star game in June, obviously had to create a TikTok while in the bleachers.
“being blinded by my besties lethal face card,“ Dunne, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, wrote as the on-screen text to her short video. The camera started off facing her as the New Jersey native dropped her jaw and pulled her sunglasses down in awe. The video then flipped to film Skenes, who gave a goofy smile.
“😏,” the 22-year-old athlete, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, captioned the video that she shared with her 8 million TikTok followers.
The college gymnast, who secured LSU’s first NCAA women‘s gymnastics championship title with her teammates earlier this year, just began training for her fifth and final competition season with the Tigers. When they reached the exciting, historic accomplishment in April, she revealed that Skenes was the first person she called.
“I just wanted to fill him in on what just happened because I know he just won a national championship [in baseball] at LSU,” Dunne said at the time. “He understands all the feelings so I just wanted to call him and just tell him what it was like.”
While on an episode of basketball player Flau’jae Johnson’s podcast last month, Dunne revealed some details about how she and Skenes first met and began dating, also mentioning that their first date involved grabbing ice cream.
“Who is this tall guy—this tall, mysterious man?’” she recalled thinking before officially being introduced to the California native. “I literally had no clue who he was, but I would just see him around. I was like, ‘There he is ... He’s cute. I like that side profile.’”