Olivia Dunne’s Latest Look Has Madelyn Cline Asking for Her Ab Routine
Olivia Dunne’s latest look has her followers wondering what she does to not only stay super fashionable, but also how she manages to look so fit in whatever she wears. Fortunately, a recent workout tutorial has the answers.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model’s Saturday night outfit consisted of a white high-neck crop top and a pair of dark brown suede mini shorts with a gold chain belt. She paired these items with red high-top Converse shoes, which did a great job adding a pop of color to her mostly neutral-toned ensemble. The same sentiment applied to the red shoulder purse she wore. And, last but not least, light jewelry and an effortless half-up, half-down hairstyle tied everything together.
Dunne scored 10 across the board for this simple yet cool outfit during her trip to New York City.
While the 22-year-old model’s outfit is relatively easy to replicate, the process of replicating those ultra-toned abs takes more time and effort. Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline joins the group of people amazed by Dunne’s figure, wanting to know all the details about how she can obtain a core like hers.
“Hot,” Cline wrote in the comments section. “Can you send ab routine.”
Although Dunne can attribute one big source for her strong core to her years of gymnastics, she also does the extra work to maintain her figure now that she’s done with the sport.
Dunne, who completed her collegiate gymnastics career with the LSU Tigers earlier this year, gave Women’s Health insight into her daily core workouts. So if Cline (or any other fan) still needs some advice on what to do, look no further than this tutorial to follow everything step by step.
“This first exercise isn’t actually about core. It’s all about mobility in your ankles and legs, and it gets me warmed up and ready to go,” Dunne instructed before going on to the next step in her workout routine. “My first core exercise in my workout routine is a tricep VUP, which works your core completely, and it works your triceps as well. I do three sets of 15. And you can also do single leg, too.”
In addition to warming up and tricep VUPs, Dunne incorporates planks with hip taps and hanging leg lifts to her process for sculpting her abs even more.
If any more demonstration is needed, Dunne left a core workout routine on her Instagram earlier this month:
If Dunne’s followers follow her routine, they’ll be one step closer to toned abs like hers. And if anyone is looking for fashion inspiration with looks that show off these results, her Instagram page has more than enough outfit-of-the-day ideas for the entire summer.