Olivia Dunne Shares Surprising Cooking Device She and Paul Skenes Own in Viral Video
Olivia Dunne doesn’t need to be taken out to the ballgame; she has the ballgame at home—or at least, she has part of the concession stand.
The retired LSU gymnast and three-time SI Swimsuit model—who landed her first cover spot this year as one of four models to grace the front page—has recently been sharing more behind the scenes snippets of her daily life on TikTok. After spending last week celebrating her birthday in style, she took to the app again this week to share a surprising item she has in her kitchen, all thanks to her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes: a countertop hot dog roller.
Taking the ballgame home
For the viral TikTok, which has over 1.6 million views and 230k likes at the time of this article’s publication, Dunne made a slideshow using four photos of Skenes, taken as he happily prepared several hot dogs and toasted some buns on the mechanism.
On top of the snapshots, a humorous sound played, as the text on the screen read, “The sound that plays in my head when my bf brings out the hot dog roller for dinner.” Dunne went on to joke more in the caption, writing, “He takes his craft very seriously #bf #baseball #mlb #hotdog.”
Fan reactions
And of course, fans of the couple couldn’t get enough of the relatable moment, taking to her comment section to share their thoughts on the baseball player’s very on-brand love of the ballpark staple food:
“Unironically the most emotion I’ve ever seen out of Paul Skenes,” a commenter joked, referring to the pitcher’s typically stoic demeanor.
“The one time he’s actually smiling is when he’s cooking up some hotdogs 😭😭,” another added.
“bro is just living his best life,” one fan opined.
“Seems so proud of it I saw it on his [Instagram] story 😭,” another revealed.
A busy time for the couple
The couple’s cozy night in comes after a hectic few months for the pair.
As mentioned previously, Dunne not only celebrated her 23rd birthday on Oct. 1 but also finalized the purchase of an apartment in New York City, as well as a home in Jupiter, Fla.
For Skenes’s part, he wrapped up his MLB season on a high note. While the Pirates didn’t advance to the playoffs, the pitcher was praised for having the “greatest season in Pirates history,” according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, as he set a franchise record for the most strikeouts by a right-handed pitcher.
Needless to say, these two are quite the power couple—and hopefully they continue to use some of that power to power their beloved hot dog roller.