Olivia Dunne Shares the Superstar Athletes Who Made it to Her ‘LSU Mount Rushmore’
Olivia Dunne is sharing the fellow current and former Tigers she looks up to, and several of them have a very special meaning. In a recent Instagram joint post between the SEC Network and LSU gymnastics, the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie and her teammates listed fellow sports stars who deserve a spot on their personal “LSU Mount Rushmore.”
The fifth-year college athlete started off with the late Pete Maravich, who graduated from LSU in 1970, and played for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Jazz and Boston Celtics before retiring in 1980. He was inducted into the hall of fame in 1987, a year before he died of a heart attack in his home state of California.
The New Jersey native then name-dropped her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, whom she has been dating for more than a year. The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and MLB All-Star helped lead the Tigers to a 2023 College World Series title and was named the Most Outstanding Player as well as the 2023 National Player of the Year.
Dunne also cited fellow SI Swimsuit star and current WNBA Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, who was photographed in Los Angeles for last year’s magazine. The duo posed together for the cover of Sports Illustrated’s October 2023 Money Issue.
Lastly, Dunne highlighted teammate Haleigh Bryant, who is the 2024 NCAA individual all-around champion. She made program history in March by securing three perfect scores on the bars, vault and floor.
Together, the gymnasts won LSU’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship title earlier this year, and have their sights set on another one in 2025.