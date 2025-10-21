Olivia Dunne Shares Troubles of Having a Tall Partner While Vacationing With Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne would like a word with whoever is in charge of designing doorways in Europe, please.
In case you missed it, the retired LSU gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model has been enjoying some rest and relaxation this month while trekking across Europe with her longtime boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. And, while the two have been sharing plenty of fun moments from their eventful last couple of weeks with their social media followers, Dunne recently shared one small issue they’ve encountered during their travels—emphasis on small.
Tall boyfriend problems
In the now-viral video posted on both Dunne’s TikTok and Instagram accounts this week, the model—who is reportedly 5’6 for comparison—filmed Skenes as he attempted to walk around an undisclosed location casually, with text on top of the clips reading: “pov: your bf is 6’7 in Europe.”
The short video began with a clip of Skenes standing beside a doorframe to depict the radical height difference between himself and the entryway before squatting down in an attempt to match it—and his humorous deadpan expression really drove his point home.
Then, another clip showed the athlete walking through a separate location, ducking under more small doorways as he went. The video ended with the poor pitcher bonking his head on a doorway he forgot to duck under, resulting in a painful-looking smack to the face.
Funny fan reactions
And of course, many of the power couple’s loyal followers were quick to jump in the comment sections on both social media platforms to share their thoughts—and best jokes—with the pair:
“ESPN reports: Paul Skenes diagnosed with concussion during off season,” one TikTok user quipped.
“That looked like it hurt sooooo badddd 😂😂😂,” a concerned commenter on Instagram added.
“I bet he was thinking about baseball,” another user suggested.
“Man, I felt that one,” one fan empathized. “As someone who’s 6’5, I feel his pain. I’m always smacking my head on low-hanging objects.”
“The last one was diabolical 😂,” another commenter concluded.
Dunne & Skenes’s relationship
According to Us Weekly, the two superstar athletes have been together since 2023, after connecting through Skenes’s friend, who just happened to be Dunne’s roommate and a fellow LSU gymnast, Elena Marenas. While romance rumors were swirling around the couple throughout early 2023, Skenes confirmed their coupling in August 2023 during an interview in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Overall, the couple is very supportive of each other’s endeavors—both online and in-person—and the two-time SI Swimsuit model is regularly spotted at Skenes’s games during the season, sometimes even resulting in more funny viral moments.